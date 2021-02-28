Gulf War Veterans Ask Others for Help, 30 Years After Conflict Ends

NewsPeople

First Gulf War veterans have urged their former comrades to seek help for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) amid concerns that soldiers are still struggling to cope with the horrors of the conflict, 30 years later.

Sunday, February 28, 2021, 7:00 p.m.

“/> Kevin Muldoon, from Glasgow, while serving with the Royal Transport Corps during the 1991 Gulf War.

Staff with the military charity Help for Heroes said they have seen an increase in workload since the coronavirus pandemic due to ex-servicemen and women collaborating at home and reflecting on their time in the armed forces.

The Gulf War ended on February 28, 1991, following the end of Operation Desert Storm, when allied forces pushed Saddam Hussein Iraqi troops into a retreat from neighboring Kuwait which they had occupied the previous August.

About 47 British personnel were among the fatalities, though the effects of the seven-month war were felt by many of those who served.

“/> Kevin Muldoon attempted suicide six years after returning from service at the Royal Transport Corps during the 1991 Gulf War.

The veterans told how they struggled with depression, divorce, setbacks and suicide attempts after the Gulf War, but said they refused to seek help because it was not the manly thing to do at the time.

Graham Hudspith, 53, a junior officer who now lives in Coventry, said: “No one has ever talked about it, people have not even talked about the Falklands.

I know people who (ended their lives) two weeks ago. It is happening today.

Some of them can not remember the pictures of what they saw.

“/> British soldiers from Stafford I, well known as the “Desert Rat”, stand in a ditch 06 January 1991 somewhere in the Saudi desert

His former military associate Kevin Muldoon jumped from the Erskine Bridge over the Clyde River six years after returning from service with the Royal Gulf Corps Transport but was caught by a suicide prevention device.

Reflecting at the time in his life, which included setbacks and nightmares as part of his PTSD, the 64-year-old from Glasgow said: “Very few people I know have taken their own lives. I just thought I wasn’t putting my family down anymore.

You relive it, you are actually there, you smell it, you can feel it, you can touch it, you can taste it and it came back again. Marriage cost me.

Veteran Kevin Gray also recalled seeing nightmares about the conflict shortly after returning from the Gulf with Royal Artillery.

“/> Several helicopters of the French Armed Forces landed in September 1990 at Yanbu Military Airport during the Gulf War.

The 50-year-old, from Fleetwood in Lancashire, said: “The time I was there doing the work I didn’t feel it actually touched me, but it did later.

I started to have quite severe nightmares. There were burnt hands coming out of the sand, they were the kind of nightmares.

They are images that burn in your psyche. You just can not turn them off, they are there all the time.

Retired Lt. Col. Duane Fletcher, now a Heroes Assistance Clinic, said many former service personnel are continuing to fill their grief from the Gulf War.

“/> A convoy of Allied armored vehicles equipped with anti-aircraft missiles manufactured by Crotale France passes an abandoned Iraqi T-55 tank manufactured by Russia in February 1991 in a Kuwaiti city center after Allied troops liberated the Kuwaiti capital.

The 56-year-old, from Bedale in North Yorkshire, said: Thirty years ago there was a stain that people were weak if they had mental health problems.

It is now more open in society and people appreciate that you can have mental health issues from a variety of things.

Thirty years ago, you were weak (sharing feelings). People wrapped him up and kept him locked away instead of dealing with him.

But he said the last 12 months have seen an increase in veterans coming forward and asking for help.

Mr Muldoon, who was treated by Mr Fletcher at a British field hospital during the Gulf War, withdrew from his experience of ignoring his problems before turning his life around by helping Heroes Two years ago.

I was never bothered with help, people were calling me, I was drunk, not interested, he said.

I was the man who sat in my house, got alcohol, and you just go up and down.

But a call was opened for Help for Heroes and flood gates. It was nothing but good news. It was a revelation.

Mr Hudspith said the memories of the conflict are like the sadness that they never go away and added that seeking professional help from support services is invaluable.

And Mr. Gray, who was released from medicine with PTSD in 1995, said: If there is any stain (to seek help), forget it.

Go and raise your hand up and say I need help. This is one of the boldest things to do, in my eyes.

I have lived for 20 years thinking I am useless. I am now an assistant to the ambassador of heroes.