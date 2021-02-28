The Prime Minister calls for better connections but recalls that the ball is in India’s court

ISLAMABAD:



As the nation celebrated the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan once again offered an olive branch to India amid reports that New Delhi and Islamabad have agreed on “quiet diplomacy” to reduce political rhetoric about normalization. of bilateral ties damaged by harsh uninterrupted exchanges.

“The burden of creating an environment conducive to further progress remains with India,” Prime Minister Imran said in his official Twitter account as he welcomed the re-establishment of the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC). “India must take the necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand and the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination under UN Security Council resolutions,” Prime Minister Imran wrote on Twitter.

On February 27, 2019, Operation Swift Retort was launched in response to India’s “surgical strike” in Balakot, KhyberPakhtunkhwa, where the Indian Air Force managed to “kill” only a few trees. Pakistan shot down two Indian planes, a MiG-21 Bison and an SU-30, as they attempted to enter the country’s airspace.

The MiG-21 pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was captured by Pakistani authorities as his fighter jet crashed inside the territory. The Indian pilot was released a day later as a gesture of goodwill

“Pakistan’s responsible behavior in the world in the face of India’s irresponsible military action, turning the Indian pilot captive,” Imran said. “We have always stood for peace and remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue.”

Imran said, “I congratulate the whole nation and salute our armed forces on the second anniversary of our response to India’s reckless, illegal military adventure, airstrikes against Pakistan. As a proud and confident nation, we responded resolutely to the time and place we chose. “

Officials familiar with “quiet diplomacy” found that Pakistan and India have decided to reduce their rhetoric against each other as part of the understanding reached between the two neighboring countries in order to create a better environment for dialogue on other heated issues, days after agreeing to restore the ceasefire along the LOC.

As part of what is being called a confidence-building measure, both sides would avoid using harsh statements against each other. The proposal came from India first, said a secret development source.

India was concerned about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approach to targeting his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, often equating him with Hitler. One of the steps the two sides discussed through the “quiet diplomacy” that resulted in the LoC ceasefire agreement was ways to reduce tensions and create a better environment.

The Indian side, sources said, urged Islamabad to ban personal vests against Prime Minister Modi especially by his Pakistani counterpart. Pakistan was told that India could take steps to reduce tensions and re-engage with Islamabad if Prime Minister Imran stops criticizing Modin. The request was accepted and Imran stopped his harsh criticism against Modi. January 17 was the last time the prime minister made a critical statement against Modi.

After that, he avoided undertaking personal attacks against Modi either through his tweets or statements. He had the chance to do so on a variety of occasions including Cashmere Solidarity Day (February 5) and the second anniversary of Swift Retort. But unlike in the past, Imran, in both cases, seemed more conciliatory, offering talks to resolve the Kashmir dispute with India.

Pakistan has set some preconditions, including overturning the August 5, 2019 move by India to re-engage with New Delhi. Observers believe the Modi government is unlikely to reverse its decision. But they think the Indian Supreme Court can provide a way out. There are a number of claims currently pending before the Indian Supreme Court against the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

The Indian Supreme Court can restore special status, allowing Modit a possible face protection. However, experts have a word of caution for Pakistan. The change in India’s approach is believed to be related to its current stalemate with China. Although China and India recently broke away from one of the hotspots in the Ladakh region, tensions still persist. The view in the Indian strategic community is that India needs to re-engage with Pakistan in order to focus on China. Sources said other steps could be on paper in addition to reducing rhetoric.

The two countries could restore diplomatic relations in the period before August 5, 2019. Following India’s repeal of Kashmir special status, Pakistan withdrew its high commissioner from New Delhi while expelling the Indian envoy from Islamabad. India may also drop its opposition to Pakistan hosting the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation summit. The summit was to take place in November 2016 in Islamabad but the Indian boycott could not make it happen.