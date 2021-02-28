International
The Prime Minister calls for better connections but recalls that the ball is in India’s court
ISLAMABAD:
As the nation celebrated the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan once again offered an olive branch to India amid reports that New Delhi and Islamabad have agreed on “quiet diplomacy” to reduce political rhetoric about normalization. of bilateral ties damaged by harsh uninterrupted exchanges.
“The burden of creating an environment conducive to further progress remains with India,” Prime Minister Imran said in his official Twitter account as he welcomed the re-establishment of the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC). “India must take the necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand and the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination under UN Security Council resolutions,” Prime Minister Imran wrote on Twitter.
On February 27, 2019, Operation Swift Retort was launched in response to India’s “surgical strike” in Balakot, KhyberPakhtunkhwa, where the Indian Air Force managed to “kill” only a few trees. Pakistan shot down two Indian planes, a MiG-21 Bison and an SU-30, as they attempted to enter the country’s airspace.
The MiG-21 pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was captured by Pakistani authorities as his fighter jet crashed inside the territory. The Indian pilot was released a day later as a gesture of goodwill
Read: The heroes who shot down Indian fighter jets are revealed
“Pakistan’s responsible behavior in the world in the face of India’s irresponsible military action, turning the Indian pilot captive,” Imran said. “We have always stood for peace and remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue.”
Imran said, “I congratulate the whole nation and salute our armed forces on the second anniversary of our response to India’s reckless, illegal military adventure, airstrikes against Pakistan. As a proud and confident nation, we responded resolutely to the time and place we chose. “
Officials familiar with “quiet diplomacy” found that Pakistan and India have decided to reduce their rhetoric against each other as part of the understanding reached between the two neighboring countries in order to create a better environment for dialogue on other heated issues, days after agreeing to restore the ceasefire along the LOC.
As part of what is being called a confidence-building measure, both sides would avoid using harsh statements against each other. The proposal came from India first, said a secret development source.
India was concerned about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approach to targeting his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, often equating him with Hitler. One of the steps the two sides discussed through the “quiet diplomacy” that resulted in the LoC ceasefire agreement was ways to reduce tensions and create a better environment.
The Indian side, sources said, urged Islamabad to ban personal vests against Prime Minister Modi especially by his Pakistani counterpart. Pakistan was told that India could take steps to reduce tensions and re-engage with Islamabad if Prime Minister Imran stops criticizing Modin. The request was accepted and Imran stopped his harsh criticism against Modi. January 17 was the last time the prime minister made a critical statement against Modi.
After that, he avoided undertaking personal attacks against Modi either through his tweets or statements. He had the chance to do so on a variety of occasions including Cashmere Solidarity Day (February 5) and the second anniversary of Swift Retort. But unlike in the past, Imran, in both cases, seemed more conciliatory, offering talks to resolve the Kashmir dispute with India.
Pakistan has set some preconditions, including overturning the August 5, 2019 move by India to re-engage with New Delhi. Observers believe the Modi government is unlikely to reverse its decision. But they think the Indian Supreme Court can provide a way out. There are a number of claims currently pending before the Indian Supreme Court against the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.
The Indian Supreme Court can restore special status, allowing Modit a possible face protection. However, experts have a word of caution for Pakistan. The change in India’s approach is believed to be related to its current stalemate with China. Although China and India recently broke away from one of the hotspots in the Ladakh region, tensions still persist. The view in the Indian strategic community is that India needs to re-engage with Pakistan in order to focus on China. Sources said other steps could be on paper in addition to reducing rhetoric.
The two countries could restore diplomatic relations in the period before August 5, 2019. Following India’s repeal of Kashmir special status, Pakistan withdrew its high commissioner from New Delhi while expelling the Indian envoy from Islamabad. India may also drop its opposition to Pakistan hosting the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation summit. The summit was to take place in November 2016 in Islamabad but the Indian boycott could not make it happen.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]