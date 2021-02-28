Hong Kong accuses 47 supporters of democracy of violating security law





HONG KONG Dozens of pro-democracy figures who rallied and were arrested last month were arrested again on Sunday and charged with violating Hong Kong’s tough national security law, the latest blow to diminished hopes for democracy in territory. The 47 politicians and activists charged Sunday are accused of breaking the security law by helping organize an unofficial election last year for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy political camp. They were among 55 people arrested in a January purge and were released on bail as police continued their investigation. As of Sunday, only a handful of people had been formally charged with violating security law, although about 100 have been arrested on suspicion of doing so. Those convicted of violating the law can be sentenced to life imprisonment. Police said each of the 47 people were charged with a single conspiracy charge to carry out the overthrow. They include Benny Tai, a former law professor at the University of Hong Kong who devised an election strategy for the pro-democracy camp that included informal primaries.

The start, held in July, looked a little different from the others held in democracies around the world. More than 600,000 people named their preferred election to run for the legislature in September, generally favoring candidates closely associated with the massive anti-government protests that rocked the city in 2019. According to the strategy of Mr. Tais, the pro-democracy bloc could use a majority in the city Legislative Council to block the government budget, which under Hong Kong law could eventually force chief executive Carrie Lam to step down. But authorities warned that under the security law China imposed on the city in late June, such a plan was potentially an act of subversion. Among other things, the law prohibits the interference, disruption or undermining of the functions of the Chinese and Hong Kong governments. The September election was eventually postponed by Ms Lams’s government, which cited pandemic restrictions. Pro-democracy activists said the delay was most likely an attempt to avoid the loss of pro-establishment candidates, who lost badly in the 2019 neighborhood-level elections. Last year, the pro-democracy bloc of the Legislative Council resigned en masse after Beijing forced four of its members to leave office. This month, the Chinese government signaled that it planned to change Hong Kong’s electoral system to ban the first candidates as unfaithful to China’s ruling Communist Party. While the details of those changes have not yet been completed, they are expected to stop everyone, except the most conciliatory opposition figures, from taking office.

The 47 accused on Sunday had been ordered days before to report to the police and since then, many have said goodbye to their loved ones and buying jail essentials such as metal-free glasses and sneakers without shoelaces. Owen Chow, a 24-year-old activist, posted a photo online Sunday of a newly tattooed Buddhist singer on his right arm. It seems that the suffering will continue indefinitely, he wrote. What we need is not an imagination for suffering, but hope and determination beyond suffering. While at the station, Mr Chow was charged with subversion under national security law, according to his lawyer. Lester Shum, who was a leader of the pro-democracy 2014 protests known as the Umbrella Movement and ran in last year’s election, was also indicted. He said the road to arrests had begun with the 2019 protests. We have decided long ago that we will not bow to authoritarianism, he said. I hope everyone will keep this decision in the very difficult days ahead.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos