Indian rocket launches Brazilian satellite to track Amazon deforestation – Spaceflight Now

An Indian polar satellite launch vehicle placed Brazil’s Amazonia 1 satellite into orbit on Sunday to begin a mission monitoring deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, then launched 18 smaller ships at a lower altitude, marking a start India’s successful launch schedule in 2021 seven orbital-class missile missions.

The 144-meter-long (44.4-meter) launch vehicle took off from the First Drop Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Center at 11:54 pm EST on Saturday (0454 GMT; 10:24 local time on Sunday) and headed southeast of the space airport on the east coast of India.

After the low arc over the Bay of Bengal, the rocket turned straight in a southerly direction to line up with the mission’s intended orbit. The maneuver, dubbed a dog leg, ensured that the PSLV did not fly over Sri Lanka and did not risk dumping debris on the populated island.

The PSLV took the power of its core phase with solid fuel and two solid-range rocket boosters, combining to produce up to 1.4 million pounds of propulsion. The rocket launched its two belt motors about a minute after take-off, then the first-phase engine burned out and was immediately withdrawn from the two-minute mission shyness.

A second-stage liquid-fueled engine and a third-stage solid-ignition engine were started in succession before giving way to the fourth phase of the PSLV to complete the work of placing 19 satellites in orbit.

The two engines in the fourth phase, burning hydrazine fuel, burned for more than eight minutes before launching the 1,404-pound (637 kilograms) Amazonia 1 satellite into orbit.

Amazon 1 is the first Earth observation satellite designed, integrated, tested and fully operated by Brazil, according to INPE, a division of the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications. PSLV aimed to provide Amazon 1 satellite with synchronous solar orbit at an altitude of 467 miles (752 kilometers) with an inclination of about 98.5 degrees

In that kind of orbit, Amazon 1 will fly over different parts of the world at the same time of day, allowing its creator to observe the environment under similar lighting conditions during the four-year satellite mission.

ISRO officials confirmed that the rocket split the Brazilian spacecraft into proper orbit. Officials at the launch control center said Amazon 1 extended the solar panels that generate energy, and ground crews made contact with the new satellite after it arrived in space.

“In this mission, India and ISRO feel extremely proud and honored and happy to launch the first satellite designed, integrated and operated by Brazil,” said K. Sivan, president of the Indian Space Research Organization. “My heartfelt congratulations to the Brazilian team for this achievement. The satellite is in very good health, and the solar panels are set up, and it works very well. “Let me congratulate and compliment the whole Brazilian team.”

Marcos Pontes, the Brazilian Minister of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communication, observed the launch from the Indian space center. In remarks after the departure, Pontes said it was a “very, very happy day”.

“We have been working on this satellite for many years, and this moment represents a very important (historic moment),” Pontes said.

Indias PSLV rockets off the launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Center moments ago with Brazil Amazonia 1 Earth observation satellite.

“This satellite has a very important mission. “First, it is one more satellite to monitor the country, the Amazon and other biomes in Brazil,” he said. “It also represents a new era of Brazilian satellite industry and development in Brazil. It brings a part, the multi-mission Platform, that can be used for other satellites. “So this is very important and I could not choose a better place than here in India.”

Pontes, a former astronaut, said the launch is an “important step” in Brazil’s relations with India. He said he was speaking on behalf of Brazilian President JairBolsonaro.

“Congratulations on a nice launch, a nice rocket and all the efforts that have been made here … We will work together as allies.”

INPE booked the launch in India PSLV through Spaceflight, an American company that specializes in arranging orbital travel for small satellites. Spaceflight says it bought the full capacity of PSLV for Amazon 1, the largest satellite for which it has contracted launch services to date.

Spaceflight secured launch from NewSpace India Ltd., a newly established ISRO commercial arm. It was the first commercial start for NSIL.

The deployment of Amazonia 1 will allow us to capture images and monitor the environment and agriculture throughout Brazilian territory that will help us better understand the wider terrestrial environment in the region, said Adenilson Silva, an INPE engineer who manages the Amazonia mission .

The Amazon 1 satellite is the most advanced spacecraft ever built in Brazil, using the bus made from the Multi-Mission Platform, or MMP. Although the platform uses parts acquired abroad, the program allows Brazil to gain experience in spacecraft production, testing, integration, propulsion and deployment mechanisms, according to INPE.

In addition to the mission’s technological achievements, it also represents the latest step in MMP development, Silva said in a statement.

The Amazon 1 satellite carries a wide-angle optical image with a resolution of 210 feet (64 meters). The imaging instrument will take pictures of an area that stretches up to 528 miles (850 kilometers) wide, allowing the satellite to observe a wide portion of the planet in each orbit.

The wide satellite viewing area will allow him to review the same part of the world every five days, officials said. Amazon 1 will also monitor agriculture in Brazil and other regions around the planet, INPE said.

Amazon 1 will work in conjunction with CBERS 4 and CBERS 4A satellites developed in partnership between China and Brazil. In those missions, China built and launched satellites, while Brazil provided instrument equipment.

The 18 smallest loads that passed PSLV into orbit include 12 small SpaceBEE satellites from Swarm Technologies. The small nodes of the data relays each weigh less than 2 pounds (1 kilogram). BEE in SpaceBEE stands for Basic Electronic Element.

Swarm, based in Silicon Valley, is developing a low-scale satellite communications fleet that the company says can be used by connected machines, remote environmental sensors, industrial farming operations, transportation, smart metering and messaging. text in rural areas outside the range of terrestrial networks.

Each of the SpaceBEEs is about the size of a slice of bread. The launch of the 12 new satellites came a month after SpaceX launched 36 SpaceBEEs for Swarm on a redesign mission set up from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

There was a CubeSat called NanoConnect 2 developed by Mexican students at the Universidad Nacional Autnoma de Mxico, or UNAM, in Mexico City on the PSLV mission. NanoConnect 2 will test power, computing, communications and mechanical satellite systems in the space environment. The PSLV also carried five Indian nanosatellites from academic institutions and the Indian military.

After launching Amazon 1 into its 467-mile high orbit about 17 minutes after takeoff, the PSLV’s fourth phase reset its two-burner propellants to lower its altitude to 317 miles (511 kilometers) to share 18 loads. other nearly two hours on the mission. Orbit-lowering maneuvers were created to reduce the orbital lifespan of smaller rideshare loads, which will naturally re-enter the atmosphere by the effects of traction and combustion.

The shorter orbital life will help keep small satellites from becoming a long-term source of space debris.

ISRO confirmed all 18 secondary loads separated from the rocket as planned, completing India’s first orbital launch in 2021.

In remarks after the launch, Sivan said the ISRO “hands are full” this year.

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted India’s departure schedule last year. ISRO launched just two orbital missions in 2020, after completing five successful orbital launches in 2019.

Sivan said ISRO has planned seven Indian missiles this year, plus six satellite missions. Indian officials also hope to begin an unmanned test flight of the country’s Gaganyaan crew capsule in December, a forerunner of an astronaut orbital mission in 2023. The Gaganyaan program aims to make India the fourth country to put astronauts into orbit, followed by Russia, the United States and China.

Work to prepare India’s space missions this year will take place under a “new normal” with health protocols to protect against the spread of COVID-19, Sivan said.

“We have not emerged from the COVID pandemic,” he said. “I assure you that all this work should happen at quality standards, at the same time without compromising the safety and security of my employees.”

