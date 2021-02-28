The Philippines will receive the COVID-19 vaccine after the delays





The Philippines is expected to receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is expected to receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday, the last in Southeast Asia to provide critical doses despite the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the hard-hit region. President Rodrigo Duterte and senior cabinet officials will welcome the arrival of 600,000 doses of the vaccine donated by China at a ceremony at an air base in the capital that will underline their relief after weeks of delays, officials said. Vaccinations initially for health workers are scheduled to start on Monday. In addition to the vaccine donated by Sinovac Biotech Ltd., the government has separately ordered 25 million doses from the China-based company. An initial 525,600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca were also scheduled to arrive on Monday, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said. The initial deliveries are a fraction of the at least 148 million doses the government has negotiated to secure from Western and Asian companies to vaccinate some 70 million Filipinos for free in a massive campaign financed mostly by foreign and domestic loans. The bulk of vaccine shipments are expected to arrive later this year. Resty Padilla, a spokesman for a government panel dealing with the pandemic, said the vaccine could be a game-changer in a debilitating health crisis that has infected more than 574,000 people in the Philippines and killed at least 12,289 others. Quarantine blockades and restrictions have also turned the Manila economy into one of the worst recessions in the region and caused unemployment and famine. Although we are still a long way from flock immunity, the arrival of the initial supply of vaccines gives hope that our path to normalcy has finally begun, Padilla told the Associated Press. The Duterte administration is under criticism for lagging behind most other Southeast Asian countries in providing vaccines, including much smaller and poorer ones such as Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos. The leader with harsh words has said that rich western countries, especially where the vaccine originates, have thrown massive doses at their citizens, leaving poor countries to clash to get the rest. In desperation, Duterte said last December that he would continue to repeal a key security pact with the United States that allows large numbers of US troops to conduct combat exercises in the Philippines if Washington could not secure at least 20 million doses. COVID -19 vaccine for his country. No vaccine, no stay here, Duterte said then. Delivery of Chinese vaccines was delayed due to lack of an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in Manilas. Sinovac received the authorization last Monday. Western pharmaceutical companies also wanted the Philippine government to guarantee that it would take responsibility for litigation and claims for damages arising from possible side effects from the vaccine, officials said. Duterte signed a law last week granting immunity to pharmaceutical companies from such obligations for emergency use by the public of their vaccines.

