Not a good idea: Experts worried about the pope’s trip to Iraq

But from a purely epidemiological point of view, as well as from the public health message it sends, a papal trip to Iraq amid a global pandemic is not advisable, health experts say.

Their concerns were reinforced by Sunday’s news that the Vatican ambassador to Iraq, the main person on the trip that would have accompanied Francis in all his appointments, was a positive test for COVID-19 and was self-isolating.

In an email to the Associated Press, the embassy said Archbishop Mitja Leskovars ‘symptoms were mild and that he was continuing to prepare for Francis’ visit.

Beyond his case, experts note that wars, economic crises and an exodus of Iraqi professionals have devastated the country’s hospital system, while studies show that most Iraqis new COVID-19 infections are highly contagious variants first identified in Britain .

“I just do not think it’s a good idea,” he said. Navid Madani, virologist and founding director of the Center for Health Scientific Education in the Middle East and North Africa at Harvard Medical School Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Iranian-born Madani co-authored an article in The Lancet last year on the regions’ unequal response to COVID-19, noting that Iraq, Syria and Yemen were in a weak position to cope, being that they are still fighting extremist uprisings and have 40 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

In a telephone interview, Madani said the Middle East is known for its hospitality and warned that enthusiasm among Iraqis to welcome a peace-maker like Francis to a neglected, war-torn part of the world could lead in unintentional violation of virus control measures. .

This could potentially lead to uncertain or prevailing risks, she said.

Dr. Bharat Pankhania, an infectious disease control expert at the University of Exeter College of Medicine, agrees.

It’s a perfect storm for generating many cases that you will not be able to deal with, he said.

Organizers promise to implement masked mandates, social distances and crowd boundaries, as well as the possibility of increased testing sites, two Iraqi government officials said.

Health care protocols are critical but can be managed, a government official told the Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity.

And the Vatican has taken its own precautions, with the 84-year-old pope, his 20-member siege of the Vatican and the 70-plus journalists on the papal plane, all vaccinated.

But Iraqis who gather in the north, center and south of the country to attend Francis’ internal and external Masses, to listen to his speeches, and to attend his prayer meetings have not been vaccinated.

And that, scientists say, is the problem.

We are in the midst of a global pandemic. And it is important to get the messages right, Pankhania said. The correct messages are: the less interactions with human beings, the better.

He questioned the optics of the Vatican delegation being inoculated while the Iraqis are not, and noted that Iraqis would take such risks just to go to those events because the pope was there.

Addressing Vatican officials and the media, he said: “You are all protected from serious diseases. So if you get infected, you will not die. But people who come to see you can get infected and die.

Is it wise in that circumstance to just show up? And because you show up, people show up to see you and they get infected? he asked.

The World Health Organization was diplomatic when asked about the wisdom of a papal trip to Iraq, saying countries should assess the risk of an event against the infection situation and then decide if it should be postponed.

It all has to do with managing this risk, said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical director at COVID-19. It’s about looking at the epidemiological situation in the country and then ensuring that if that event happens, that it can take place as safely as possible.

Francis has said he intends to go even if most Iraqis have to watch him on television to avoid infection. The important thing, he told the Catholic News Service, is that they will see that the pope is there in their country.

Francis has often called for a fair distribution of vaccines and respect for government health measures, although he tends not to wear face masks. For months, Francesco has avoided public audiences even distanced from society in the Vatican to limit the possibility of infection.

Dr. Michael Head, senior global health researcher at the University of Southampton School of Medicine, said the number of new daily cases in Iraq is growing significantly at the moment with the Ministry of Health reporting around 4,000 a day, close to its peak height. first in September.

The head said for any trip to Iraq, there should be effective infection control practices in place, including wearing a mask, hand washing, social distancing and good indoor ventilation.

Hopefully we will see proactive ways to control the infection in the country during the popes’ visit to Baghdad, he said.

The Iraqi government imposed a deadlock and curfew in mid-February amid a new escalation of issues, closing schools and mosques and leaving restaurants and cafes open just for the reception. But the government decided against a complete shutdown because of the difficulty of implementing it and the financial impact on Iraq’s damaged economy, Iraqi officials told the AP.

Many Iraqis remain lenient in their use of masks and some doubt the severity of the virus.

Madani, a Harvard virologist, urged travel organizers to allow science and data to guide their decision-making.

A decision to plan or postpone the papal trip, or move it to a virtual format, would be quite influential from a global leadership standpoint because it would signal Iraq’s security priority, she said.

Kullab reported from Baghdad. Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed.

Follow all AP pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/Und UndingingtheOutbreak