New social media rules could increase compliance costs, make competition tougher for smaller cos: Ind executors

New Delhi: New social media brokerage rules could increase compliance costs for players, making it harder for smaller companies to compete against bigger giants like Facebook, according to industry observers. The new rules, announced last week, distinguish between ‘social media brokers’ and ‘important social media brokers’ with registered users 50 lakhs as the categorization threshold.

Significant social media brokers will need to pursue due diligence, including the appointment of a Chief Compliance Officer, Node Liaison Officer and Resident Complaints Officer – with all three officials residing in India.

Big players like Facebook have said they are studying the rules.

While many in the sector have praised the new regulations, saying they are intended to address concerns such as grievance redress, fake news and online safety of users, part of the industry has conveyed concerns about the rising cost of compliance that may be challenging for younger players.

Freedom of the Program (SFLC) founder Meat Choudhary said the rules require unnecessary burden and compliance and “provide only the biggest funded players and the big legal teams are the only ones left to provide services”.

“(This could result in) increased barrier to entry and increased compliance costs for all,” she added.



India has 53 WhatsApp users, 44.8 YouTube users, 41 Facebook users, 21 Instagram users, while 1.75 users are on the microblogging platform Twitter, according to government data.

While players like Telegram and Signal do not disclose country-specific user numbers, these platforms have seen an increase in downloads in recent weeks as a result of concerns about updating WhatsApp’s privacy policy that seeks to allow limited data sharing. users with Facebook and group firms.

Telegram did not answer questions about the impact of the new rules on the platform.

Industry observers noted that players like Telegram and others may not have senior officials based in India and that they will now have to take a series of steps to ensure compliance with the new rates as their business grows and user base grows in India.

Under the amended IT rules, social media and broadcasters will be required to remove controversial content more quickly, appoint grievance redressal officers, and assist in investigations.

The “digital media mediation guidelines and code of ethics” created to curb the misuse of social media platforms requires players like WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter as well as streaming services like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video to appoint executives to coordinate with law enforcement, discover the first creator of provocative content and remove, within 24 hours, content depicting nudity or transformed pictures of women.

Any controversial content marked by the government or legal order must be removed within 36 hours.

An industry executive, who did not want to be named, said some companies may choose to protect users’ privacy and challenge those rules in court.

Also, the industry thinks there needs to be clarity on the nuances of how long active users need to be counted as registered users and what happens if a platform falls below the threshold of 50 lakh registered users.

Rameesh Kailasam, CEO of IndiaTech.org, had also warned that while these rules are powerful and detailed, they can translate into a certain degree of cost and operational challenges with it.

Nasscom had observed that it is imperative to have a balance between regulation and innovation as the world is in a phase of accelerated technology shifts.

The industry body had also stressed that there is a need for “responsible use” and construction of technology for all actors – government, industry, start-ups and citizens.

The option of voluntary self-verification of user accounts, the right to receive an explanatory notice for removal or deactivation of access and to seek redress against action taken by intermediaries would be beneficial to end users, Nasscom had said.

The association had also said that the government has stressed that the new rules will not restrain the creativity and freedom of speech and expression of citizens as it urged the government to ensure that this is the ‘design principle’ followed during implementation.