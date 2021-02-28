International
To disappoint Pakistan and to India’s satisfaction, Saudi Arabia maintains neutrality over Kashmir issue
The Saudis have had vague positions in Kashmir in various global diplomatic forums – many times they supported Pakistan’s position before they recently switched to neutrality in favor of India. “Three events of 1979 had a direct impact on Kashmir [seizure of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, the Islamic Revolution of Iran, and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan], “said Pandya.
“After 1979, the Saudis sponsored Wahhabism across the globe.” The Muslim-majority Kashmiri became a “natural choice for Wahhabi proselytizing” because of Pakistan’s deep penetration, which had historically close relations with the Saudis, Pandya added. The rift between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia began when Riyadh did not heed Pakistan’s request to convene a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC, which Saudi Arabia leads) to discuss the revocation of the Jammu and Kashmir political status by the Modi government.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged Saudis to show “leadership” and threatened that if Saudi Arabia did not convene a meeting of OIC foreign ministers on Kashmir, Pakistan would be forced to go to Iran, Malaysia and Turkey for support. said Madiha Afzal, in an analysis for the Brookings Institution. Meanwhile, the Saudis also denied permission for the Pakistani embassy in Riyadh and the consulate in Jeddah to host Kashmir black day programs on October 27 last year.
The ruler of Jammu and Kashmir joined India on October 27, 1947 and Pakistan observes that date as Black Kashmir Day every year. In recent years, India’s relations with Arab countries have significantly improved, especially with Saudi Arabia because India is a developing economy and a major global market.
“Riyadh, like many countries, sees India as an important player, as a key market and a country that does not want to oppose it. Undoubtedly, if you refrain from publicly supporting the Kashmir issue that will certainly help your cause with India, said Michael Kugelman, Deputy Director of the Asia Program at the Wilson Center in Washington, DC. There are numerous geopolitical reasons facing Pakistan that have influenced Saudi attitude towards Kashmir.
Afzal said the Saudis did not take Pakistan’s “open pressure” well last year and immediately recalled a $ 1 billion loan it gave Pakistan in 2018 as part of a $ 3 billion loan. Hamid Bahrami, author and an independent Glasgow-based Middle East analyst, told The Epoch Times through a chat platform that new and asymmetric blocs are emerging in the geopolitical arena and the Saudis have lost interest in its relationship with Pakistan. , which is affecting the Saudi stance also on Kashmir.
“Since Pakistan has disappointed Saudi Arabia over the war in Yemen and Pakistan has taken neutrality between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the MBS (Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman) has been convinced that Pakistan’s current approach is not in its favor,” Bahrami said. “Moreover, the political structure of Pakistan has a positive image of the MBS political rival within the Saudi royal family.”
Bahrami said the Saudis’ close relations with the United States and Pakistan’s close ties with US rival China also add to the dynamics of Kashmir’s foreign policy. “The main threat is China, and unfortunately, Pakistan is paving the way for Beijing to enter the Middle East through the port of Gwadar. This is a serious threat to the Saudi-US camp. I consider Iran-Pakistan-Turkey-China-Russia as an asymmetric camp with different interests but the same rivals, “Bahrami said. The United States and the Saudis are moving closer to India than Pakistan to control China and the emerging asymmetric camp, he said.
“If we want to go deeper, the MBS view on Saudi geopolitics and advocacy is not based on a religious agenda in support of Wahhabism. The MBS” calls for economic development under ‘Vision 2030’ and Pakistan does not have enough capacity for a bilateral relationship. “profitable with Saudi Arabia,” Bahrami said. Moreover, the Chinese equation with Pakistan has complicated the situation and the MBS, according to Bahrami, is sending a warning to Pakistan.
