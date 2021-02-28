Why Nigeria is a Global Leader in Bitcoin Trading

Bitcoin has surpassed over $ 17,000 (12,800) to reach a three-year high.

More cryptocurrency trading continues in Nigeria than almost anywhere else in the world, reflecting a loss of confidence in more traditional forms of investment, as Ijeoma Ndukwe reports.

Tola Fadugbagbe recalls moving to Lagos from his small southwestern town 10 years ago with dreams of brighter prospects.

Instead, the 34-year-old ended up in a series of bizarre jobs earning the minimum wage to survive – a typical story for many young Nigerians who are just trying to get through.

Only in 2016 did online advertising for Bitcoin arouse his interest and he began his cryptocurrency journey.

“I started intensive research,” Mr Fadugbagbe told the BBC.

“I was spending hours every day watching YouTube videos and reading articles about Bitcoin. I didn’t have much money, so I started with $ 100 to $ 200.”

It was a decision that transformed his life.

“No Nigerian comes to cryptocurrency and does not want to look back. It is a great opportunity.” Source: Tola Fadugbagbe, description of source: cryptocurrency investor, Image: Tola Fadugbagbe

At the time we spoke, Mr Fadugbagbe, who now trades full-time and teaches thriving investors, said he had cryptocurrencies worth more than $ 200,000 (140,000) in his possession.

“I will soon be moving into my house, which I am building. I have a farm – a very large one – courtesy of the cryptocurrency,” he laughs happily, unburdened by worries that he might blow an investment bubble. that would one day explode.

“No Nigerian comes to cryptocurrency and does not want to look back. It is a great opportunity.”

Success stories like that of Mr. Fadugbagbe have attracted millions of Nigerians to digital currencies like Bitcoin.

A 2020 study by the data platform Statista found that 32% of Nigerians are users of cryptocurrencies – the highest percentage of any country in the world.

Nigeria cryptocurrency business. 2020 [ 1.1m cryptocurrency trades per month in Nigeria on the Paxful platform ] [ $65m traded every month ],[ $100 was spent on each trade on average ],[ $215 was the average spent on each trade in the US ], Source: Source: Paxful, Image: Representation of Bitcoin

Estimates show that out of the top 10 countries in terms of trade volumes, Nigeria ranked third after the US and Russia in 2020, generating more than $ 400 million in transactions.

Although Nigeria has been eased by the second recession in less than five years, the challenging economic climate remains, making alternative sources of income and alternative currencies attractive.

The story goes on

The Central Bank of Nigeria devalued the currency, the naira, by 24% last year. There are fears of a further 10% drop in value this year.

Meanwhile prices continue to rise, with food inflation rising to its highest point since July 2008.

“I would have done naira, but I would have lost US dollars. Then I realized we were rushing back”, Source: Michael Ugwu, source description: cryptocurrency investor, Image: Michael Ugwu

When Michael Ugwu, the founder of a media company in Lagos, sold the land he owned in 2018, he realized he had to explore new investment opportunities.

Although his naira income had risen, he was worse off in terms of the US dollar due to the devaluation.

“I had done naira, but I lost US dollars. Then I realized we were falling behind. It was then that I started looking at Bitcoin.”

The move to invest in digital currencies has paid off.

“In some of my currencies I have made 50 times more than I have invested. In Bitcoin it has grown slightly 10 times in the last year,” he says.

The former banker sees cryptocurrency as an evolution of finance, describing it as “finance 2.0”.

Despite currency instability, Mr Ugwu sees it as a valuable tool to “protect” or reduce the risk of living in what he describes as a high-risk environment.

‘Better banking experience’

His wife Onyeka started investing when faced with high charges for transferring money between her Nigerian and British accounts.

“For me it is a banking system,” she says.

“It was not about making money. It was about how [to] have a better banking experience. “Look at saving your money in a currency that can hold the value of money.”

Despite its withdrawal, economists around the world warn that Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies, are high-risk investments.

A currency devaluation, naira and lack of US dollars has led some to look for other ways to keep money

There are legitimate concerns that the flying value of Bitcoin is a speculative bet that will one day leave many devastated.

An international banker based in Nigeria, who asked to remain anonymous, says it is a financial product that carries a significant regulatory risk.

He says “governments and central banks have not decided whether they can, or should, fix it.”

“At a technical level I’m not 100% sure the security I use is completely unclear. I think there are still some technical uncertainties,” he adds.

In an effort to regulate the market, the Central Bank of Nigeria banned banks from easing cryptocurrency-related transactions in 2017, but the ban remained largely unenforced.

Prohibition of cryptocurrency

However, this year the institution doubled in its stance.

In a statement issued on February 7, she cited the need to protect the general public and protect the country from potential threats posed by “unknown and unregulated units” that are “suitable for carrying out many illegal activities”. .

Since then, many Nigerians have reported that their bank accounts have been frozen due to cryptocurrency-related activity.

Mr Fadugbagbe’s bank manager called him to advise him that his account would be closed, giving him one day to transfer his funds.

However, not everyone has been so lucky.

A source says his bank account was frozen two weeks ago with tens of thousands of naira in it.

The software engineer says the bank will not disclose the reason for its actions.

He suspects he was targeted for running a cryptocurrency shipment business.

Furthermore, the BBC was shown the bank correspondence of a client, which contains the warning: “We strongly advise you not to use your account for cryptocurrency-related activities, so as not to have problems with the law “.

However many potential investors say they will continue to trade using their overseas bank accounts.

They say they can easily turn into peer-to-peer transactions. This means that instead of transferring funds between a financial institution and an online trading platform with cryptocurrencies, investors transfer funds directly to each other or through a middle person while buying and selling.

‘Do not close it completely’

This is the method used by the cryptocurrency community before the development of the virtual currency market ecosystem in Nigeria.

Mr Ugwu has also heard a lot in the cryptocurrency business talking about relocating to potentially more hospitable environments like Ghana, Rwanda and Sierra Leone.

Authorities’ concerns when it comes to cryptocurrencies used for illicit purposes are legitimate, but some argue that they are being handed over too heavily.

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Kingsley Moghalu, believes the country needs to engage and manage risks “rather than simply shutting it down completely – especially to the extent that it provides livelihoods for many in a depressed economy”.

There are also fears that cryptocurrencies could become a missed opportunity, according to Gbite Oduneye who heads EGM Group, a Lagos-based brokerage firm.

“Nigeria is the third largest country in the cryptocurrency trade in terms of volume,” he explains. “If you do not benefit, someone else will build it. Build an ecosystem around it. Set rules and regulations.”

‘I trust cryptocurrency more than stocks’

Nigerians also see cryptocurrencies as a way to overcome foreign currency restrictions.

“There are a lot of restrictions on what we can and cannot do with our foreign currency,” explains Nena Nwachukwu from the well-known trading platform Paxful.

“Nigerians find it easier to use [cryptocurrency] as an investment tool “.

EndSars protest organizers froze bank accounts, encouraging a shift to cryptocurrencies

She saw awareness of their growing service in October 2020 during the #EndSars protests against police brutality.

Attempts to crack down on organizers by freezing their bank accounts led to increased use of digital currencies, which saw the Bitcoin trend on Twitter.

Ms Nwachukwu says this resulted in a wave of new registrations and an increase in transactions.

At the heart of Bitcoin’s growth is a distrust of centralized financial systems and top-down economic control, investors say.

Many express their frustrations with government policy and the downturn in the Nigerian economy.

No one more than Mr Fadugbagbe, who spent years struggling to clean up like what he describes as a “minimum wage slave”.

“I do not do government stocks and bonds,” he says. “These are scams. I trust the cryptocurrency more.”