Support for independence may fade (photo: Terry Murden)

A new poll on Scottish independence is the first in 22 to show no support in favor of splitting the UK into what could be a response to the events surrounding former Prime Minister Alex Salmond.

Survation Survey for Sunday Mail shows the goals of voters evenly tied to 50/50 after undecided voters were removed and showed support for Scottish independence at the lowest level in nine months.

She found that 44% would vote No if the referendum was held tomorrow, while 43% said they would answer Yes. When undecided voters were ousted, she left support for independence at 50%.

Sunday Mail / Survationalso quiz voters for their thoughts on Alex Salmonds appearing before Holyrood by 50% stating that Nicola Sturgeon should have resigned if it was discovered she had broken the ministerial code of conduct.

Only 33% believed she should have remained as First Minister if the ministerial code had been broken.





The poll was conducted on Friday with Survation CEO Damian Lyons Lowe telling the Sunday Mail: This is the first poll since June last year that shows Po has lost his lead over Camp Jo.

Survation also saw only a small two-point lead for Yes in our January polls, so it is possible to seeOPINIONbecoming completely separate on the issue of independence.

The poll also found that 44% of voters believe there had been a government failure over the Alex Salmond Investigation, with only 32% disagreeing.

Speaking to the newspaper, Scottish Labor Vice-Chairman Jackie Baillie said: Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond are fighting like blackberries in a sack, but the divisions go through the SNP beyond them and infect the whole party.

People need honesty and responsibility in their politicians. Sadly, we have seen little of the SNP in recent weeks and months.

Scotland Union chief executive Pamela Nash said: “Her welcome that support to stay in the UK is growing. People are acknowledging that as we emerge from the Covid-19 crisis with a successful vaccination program across the UK, we are stronger together.

Jackie Baillie: ‘People need honesty’ (photo: Terry Murden)

The SNP is obsessed with trying to divide Scotland, but the priority must work together for a recovery for all in the country.

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said of the study: Only the Scottish Conservatives can prevent a majority of the SNP, stop another divisive referendum and get the Scottish Parliament 100% focused on rebuilding Scotland.

Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said: The ministerial code section that Nicola Sturgeon is accused of violating could not have been clearer. If she has deceived Parliament, she will have to resign as First Minister. It is not her will that she will deal with some kind of agreement.

Meanwhile, SNP leader Keith Brown has said Scotland has less than ten weeks to decide its future firmly in its own hands not Boris Johnsons.

This comes as the party kicked off its digital action weekend by asking activists to share a digital brochure with 20 other people potentially reaching 2.5 million voters.

The brochure can be easily shared on several social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram, spreading the message that Scotland should have the right to choose its future in a post-pandemic referendum.

Mr Brown said the May election will be unique in many ways, the pandemic is one.

“This is why we are challenging our activists who will usually hit the streets up and down Scotland to share our digital brochure with at least 20 people spreading the SNP message to 2.5 million voters.

The weeks will soon mark towards May 6 and we have less than ten weeks to decide the future of Scotland in the hands of Scotland. “

