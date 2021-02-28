AI technology brings to life Bhagat Singh, Swami Vivekananda, internet users go crazy





In what might be considered surreal, and likely to give you goose, a Twitter user shared animated images of prominent AI-generated freedom fighters. A Twitter user named Keerthik Sasidharan shared a series of old photos of freedom fighters, which come to life after clicking the video button. The video will send you a relaxation on the spine as Swami Vivekananda and Bhagat Singh start moving facial features. The user says he took the image and directed it through a technology called ‘Heritage AI Algorithm’ and revived them. He has used technology to revive images of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, grand master and teacher Aurobindo, Lokmanya Tilak, Kasturba Gandhi and spiritual leaders Swami Vivekananda. “A kind of surrealism to take a picture of the only inspiration Bhagat Singh – a revolutionary voice in 1920 in India, who was hanged by the British in 1931, at the age of 24 – run it through the Heritage AI algorithm, and watch it resuscitated, tweeted Sasidharan sharing a photo of Bhagat Singh. A kind of surrealism to take a picture of the inspiring Bhagat Singh, a revolutionary voice in 1920 India, who was hanged by the British in 1931, at the age of 24 – run it through the Heritage AI algorithm and see it resuscitated. pic.twitter.com/CfC0Gu6Gxk – Keerthik Sasidharan (KS1729) 28 February 2021 Posting a photo of Sri Aurobindo, he wrote on Twitter, “The great master and teacher Aurobindo wrote, when he was young, a revolutionary spirit and a troubled mind, almost a century ago:” Time may have come to the Indian mind. “It is often preceded by political and economic issues, for an expansion of its horizon”. Swami Vivekananda would probably have laughed at such algorithmic attempts to revive photos, but as a great believer in the powers of science to improve the material aspects of human life, he would surely have wanted to understand the details of how it works. all. pic.twitter.com/3zFu9suGar – Keerthik Sasidharan (KS1729) 28 February 2021 Swami Vivekananda would probably have laughed at such algorithmic attempts to revive photos, but as a great believer in the powers of science to improve the material aspects of human life, he would surely have wanted to understand the details of how it works all “, he tweeted. Swami Vivekananda would probably have laughed at such algorithmic attempts to revive photos, but as a great believer in the powers of science to improve the material aspects of human life, he would surely have wanted to understand the details of how it works. all. pic.twitter.com/3zFu9suGar – Keerthik Sasidharan (KS1729) 28 February 2021 “It was hard to find a quality picture of Lokmanya Tilak, but it worked. Tilak urgently deserves a new reappraisal as one of the founding fathers of the modern Indian mind. A reformer and reviver of tradition, a believer in the power of the mass media before most Indians could read. “ It was hard to find a quality photo of Lokmanya Tilak, but it worked. Tilak urgently deserves a new reappraisal as one of the founding fathers of the modern Indian mind. A reformer and reviver of traditions, a believer in the power of the mass media before most Indians read. pic.twitter.com/M93KWkR6bc – Keerthik Sasidharan (KS1729) 28 February 2021 Here is how Twitter users reacted to these stunning animated figures of our freedom fighters: Wow !! – Sonali (@SonaliDalal) 28 February 2021 What if I say, these pictures are from the walls of Hogwarts .. You will not believe me … I know..But it is true .. – (@enlightened_uc) 28 February 2021 Amazing technology. These historical figures now look more real. – Sonali (@SonaliDalal) 28 February 2021 Well these are blowing my mind – keeley (@leeleykeel) 28 February 2021 People interested in animating any historical figures of their choice can do so through the MyHeritage app on the Playstore.







