Dozens of former Hong Kong lawmakers charged under national security law





If found guilty of “conspiracy to overthrow”, they could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The indictees were among 53 people – many prominent former lawmakers, activists and district councilors – who were arrested last month for organizing, planning and running in a primary election for the city’s democratic opposition last July.

That event was set up to identify the strongest pro-democracy candidates to run in the legislative council elections scheduled for last September, when the opposition camp hoped to win a historic majority.

However, those elections were eventually postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but not before the multiple democracy candidates were disqualified – and warnings were made that those running in the by-elections could violate the then-old security law.

The 39 men and eight women accused Sunday, aged between 23 and 64, are in custody and will appear Monday in the West Kowloon Magistrates Court. Under their original parole agreements, they were not required to check with police until early April. But earlier this week, the group was asked to report to police on Sunday. Sunday’s charges mark a wide-ranging escalation in the implementation of national security law, under which only a handful of people had previously been charged and taken to court. The law criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism, and cooperation with foreign powers, and matters under the law can be handled by a dedicated branch of Hong Kong police and national security courts. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and others had previously promised that the law would be limited in force, and targeted only a small number of extremist activists. The allegations come less than a week after the Hong Kong government moved to introduce new demands on public officials, including for them to swear allegiance and embrace Beijing’s rule over the city. Anyone who fails to take the oath – or is considered to have done so in a dishonest manner – would be immediately disqualified and barred from running for office for the next five years, said Secretary of Constitutional and Continental Affairs Erick Tsang. . This came after Hong Kong’s only delegate to China ‘s highest legislative body said only “determined patriots” should be allowed to hold positions of authority in Hong Kong. Why punish early elections? Early elections are a normal function in democracies around the world. At the time of the Hong Kong vote, the United States Democratic primary, which Biden won, was still ongoing. Hong Kong pro-democracy activists have held such votes in the past, in a bid to reconcile the organization and discipline of rival pro-Beijing camp and avoid fragmented support. The Hong Kong Security Secretary, however, has accused those who organized the July snap-election of seeking to “paralyze the Hong Kong government” by gaining a majority in the legislature to veto government bills. Voting against the budget and forcing the chief executive to resign would have been lawful under national security law, similar to a “no-confidence vote” that triggers general elections in many democracies. The city constitution also contains provisions to address such an event, enabling the chief executive to call new legislative elections and pass a preliminary budget to enable the government to continue functioning. When dozens of former lawmakers and opposition activists were arrested in January, Anthony Blinken, now the US Secretary of State, said that “the massive arrests of pro-democracy demonstrators are an attack on those who boldly advocate for him.” universal rights “. “The Biden-Harris administration will stand with the people of Hong Kong and against Beijing’s oppression of democracy,” Blinken added. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab warned in January that the British government “will not look the other way when the rights and autonomy of the people of Hong Kong are being violated”. “When China first introduced national security legislation, they said it would bring some stability to Hong Kong. What is clear from these actions is that it was in fact created to suppress political dissent,” he told Raab CNN during an interview in London.

