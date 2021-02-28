Fatalities reported as Myanmar Police intensify use of force – NBC4 Washington

Myanmar security forces made massive arrests and appear to have used deadly force Sunday as they intensified their efforts to quell protests a month after the military staged a coup. At least four people were reportedly killed.

There were reports of gunfire as police in Yangon, the country’s largest city, fired tear gas and water cannons as they tried to clear the streets of demonstrators demanding that Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government return to power. Photos of cartridges from live ammunition used in assault rifles were posted on social media.

Reports on social media identify the name of a young man believed to have been killed in Yangon. His body was shown in photos and video lying on a sidewalk while other protesters were able to carry it with them.

A violent attack also took place in Dawei, a much smaller town in southeastern Myanmar, where local media reported that at least three people were killed during a protest march. The deaths could not be immediately confirmed independently, although photos posted on social media showed one injured under the care of medical staff and later lying on a bed under a floral blanket placed above.

Confirmation of reports of protesters’ deaths has been difficult amid chaos and a general lack of news from official sources.

As of Sunday, there had been eight confirmed reports of military-related killings, according to the Independent Aid Association for Political Prisoners.

The February 1 coup overturned years of slow progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule. The Suu Kyis National Democratic League party would have been installed for a second five-year term in office, but the military blocked Parliament from convening and barred him and President Win Myint, as well as other senior members of Suu Kyi’s government.

Sunday’s violence erupted early in the morning as medical students were marching on Yangons streets near the intersection of Hledan Center, which has become the gathering point for protesters who then take to other parts of the city.

Videos and photos showed the protesters fleeing as police charged them and residents by setting up makeshift roadblocks to slow their progress. Some protesters managed to throw tear gas bombs back at the police. Nearby, residents were begging police to release those they took from the street and got into police trucks to take them with them. Dozens or more were believed to have been detained.

Demonstrators regrouped later Sunday and security forces continued to pursue them in several neighborhoods.

There was no immediate information on casualties in Yangon. Sounds of gunfire could be heard in the streets and there were what appeared to be smoke grenades thrown at the crowd.

Myanmar security forces’ clear escalation in the use of deadly force in many cities and towns across the country in response to largely peaceful protesters against the coup is savage and unacceptable, and must be stopped immediately, said Phil Robertson, deputy director of Asia for New York- based on Human Rights Watch. Live ammunition should not be used to control or disperse protests and lethal force can only be used to protect lives or prevent serious harm.

The world is watching the actions of the Myanmar military junta and will hold them accountable, he said.

On Saturday, security forces began using harsher tactics, taking precautionary measures to quell protests and making many, if not hundreds, arrests. Larger numbers of soldiers have also joined the police. Many of those arrested were taken to Insein Prison on the northern outskirts of Yangons, historically known for holding political prisoners.

According to the Association for the Aid of Political Prisoners, as of Saturday, 854 people had been arrested, charged or convicted at one point in connection with the coup, and 771 were being detained or wanted for arrest. The group said that while documenting 75 new arrests, it realized that hundreds more were also taken on Saturday in Yangon and elsewhere.

MRTV, a Myanmar state television channel, broadcast a statement Saturday night from the Foreign Ministry that the country’s ambassador to the United Nations had been fired because he had abused his power and misbehaved by not following government instructions and betraying him.

Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun had stated in an emotional speech Friday at the UN General Assembly in New York that he represented the popularly elected Suu Kyis civilian government and supported the fight against military rule.

He urged all countries to issue public statements strongly condemning the coup and refusing to recognize the military regime. He also called for stronger international measures to stop violence by security forces against peaceful demonstrators.