The work could support the “long-term plan” for corporate tax increases – LabourList





Ridge on Sunday Chancellor of Shadow Anneliese Dodds told viewers today that Labor would “look carefully” at a “long-term plan to get our country a better place for corporate tax” in the Budget, but warned against immediate tax increases. Asked what she wants to see in the Budget: “An absolute determination to protect jobs and businesses in the UK and to ensure our recovery. This should be at the center of the Chancellor’s mind and not any political-party consideration. “

In reports that Sunak is considering a corporate tax increase: “The chancellor is trying to remove any tax changes quickly so that they then have a general election where they can cut taxes.”

She added: “We will welcome that long-term debate … But let us not claim that the Conservative Party is doing this now because they want to ensure our recovery. It seems to be driven by party-political considerations.”

Asked if Labor would oppose a corporate tax increase in the Budget next week: “If we see a long-term plan to take our country to a better place for the corporate tax … Of course we will see with take care of him. “

Regarding the prospect of a longer tax increase: “We have to see how this would be advertised. We need to make sure this would be a plan that would actually make sense for British business. “

Asked if Labor would support taxes for online companies: “so important that they are starting to flatten that playing field. We have made businesses really suffer at the top… We really should be doing this right. “

Asked about a sudden tax cut for companies that did well during the pandemic: “What the government needs to focus on doing now is protecting jobs and businesses.”

If she were to support any tax increases: “We can make the Chancellor talk about how he would tax various forms of economic activity. But if the tax base is shrinking… that discussion is really immediate to ensure our recovery. “

On public finances: “It is really important that we build that sustainable economic activity. This is what is happening in other countries and indeed the UK is out of the mainstream now with the Chancellor approaching. “

On the government’s approach to the pandemic: “We have seen billions of pounds spent by the government …… it is really important that we address it. But secondly, we also need to see a much more targeted approach by the government. . “

Dodds told viewers this morning: “Let’s get rid of that rubbish and mismanagement. And if we did, then this crisis would not be as costly as it was in Conservative times.”

Asked about the latter Decision of the Supreme Court that Shamima Begum, who left the UK as a child to join IS, could not return to the country to fight her citizenship issue: “We respect that judgment. We respect the rule of law. . ” “We want to see determination to protect jobs and ensure our recovery and not any political considerations of the party,” says Chancellor Shadow Anneliese Dodds. She adds that the Labor Party “would welcome a longer-term debate over the corporate tax”.https://t.co/Z36gSJ9C9y pic.twitter.com/rvaUgAHGq9 – Sophy Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) 28 February 2021 Anas Sarwar discussed his victory in the Scottish leadership election and the challenge the party faced in May. He also told viewers that holding a “disruptive” independence referendum while the country is recovering from Covid would be wrong. Asked how Labor will “climb the mountain” ahead of the May election: “The first part is to be honest and say we have a really bad position we are in now. I am not naive about the scale of the challenge. . ”

He added: “That is why yesterday I thought it was important to tell the people of Scotland directly that they did not have the Labor Party they deserved … We have not been good enough.”

Asked if Labor believes he should win from the center: “It’s more about looking from the outside than looking from the inside. Recognizing that any divisions we think might exist within our political party… faint in insignificance compared to the divisions and inequalities that exist in our society. “

Asked if, if the SNP wins the majority in May, they would have a mandate for a second independence referendum: “Of course it is up to the Scots to choose their future, but is it really the right thing to do? have a referendum? “

Regarding Covid and a second referendum: “It comes through Covid’s collective trauma … The idea that we would go through this and go straight to a referendum disruption campaign, I just do not think is the right thing to do. to make.”

Print on this issue: “I do not want to comment on what happens after May. We are not spectators, we are participants… If I believe in something, I will argue for it. I do not believe that independence is the right answer. ”

IN charges that Nicola Sturgeon has broken the ministerial code: “Forget who the minister is … if a minister is found to be violating the ministerial code, I think people would expect that minister to resign.”

Asked why the SNP is voting well despite the ongoing scandal: “We have to take some of the responsibility for this. The reality is that we have not had any opposition political parties on the ground in Scotland.”

To the SNP: “The SNP have been so blinded by one of their advantages that they cannot be the ones to really bring our country back together and rebuild it after Covid.”

For Labor: “That’s why we need a credible Labor Party. That is why we need to bring the Labor Party back to the field by talking about ideas that matter to people, priorities that matter to people. “ ‘Will the SNP have a mandate for a second independence referendum if they win a majority in the next election?’ Scottish Labor leader Anas Sarwar says independence referendum ‘not the right thing to do after collective trauma # COVID-19‘https://t.co/ipWEheg4nW pic.twitter.com/GzglRtntLr – Sophy Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) 28 February 2021 Rishi Sunak also appeared on the show this morning. He declined to confirm whether the government would extend the enterprise scheme in line with Covid restrictions but told observers: “We will be there to support them.” For further support during the pandemic, he said “there will be even more to come next week” and it is right that the support “aligns” with the Covid restrictions easing calendar already set by the Prime Minister. The chancellor also would not confirm today whether the government would extend the 20-week increase in Universal Credit, saying only “I know the increase has made a difference for the people”. He dismissed reports he had told MPs Tory that he wants to raise taxes now to “close the $ 43 billion black hole” before cutting them into a pre-election budget. He argued, “No, I do not know that figure, indeed.” Andrew Marr Show Anneliese Dodds argued that the government should not consider immediate tax increases. She also called for the extension of a reformed scheme and for the government to keep raising Universal Credit during Covid. Asked “if not now, then when” about tax increases: “It should not be now in terms of immediate tax increases and yet this is what we are seeing with council tax increases that the government is forcing local authorities. ”

Asked if she agrees that at some point taxes will have to be raised: “First, we need to eradicate the horrors, the waste, the mismanagement, the weak targets we have seen during this crisis. That would be lowering the bill. “

She added: “We need to provide jobs for the future, while keeping businesses, because currently our tax base is shrinking … The Chancellor needs to focus on keeping them, otherwise he will have less to tax in the queue first.”

On the corporate tax: “Conservative-led governments have increasingly pulled us out of the mainstream corporate tax and this has not boosted investment so there needs to be change.”

Asked if Labor would oppose a tax increase in this Budget: “If there is a long-term plan to change the corporate tax regime, we will look at it favorably.”

But she added: “I would be worried about additional taxes on the business now, especially if there are no changes in the supplements etc, this is currently really affecting the business confidence, the confidence in our recovery.”

In Ian Lavery REVIEWS on the Workers’ position on the corporate tax: “He has done this wrong, unfortunately, because actually when we talk to businesses across the country, like I do, what they really care about is trust.”

For furlough: “The furlough scheme cannot continue as it is. It needs to be reformed, it needs to include training … But then the government needs to use this scheme, as well as a celebration of business norms to build trust. “

On the constraints and scheme: “The chancellor must be clear, as long as there are health-based constraints, and as long as there is a major impact on demand … there will still be wage support available.”

When the scheme should end: “It should be related to the impact. You know, we have had the Prime Minister saying data not dates and yet unfortunately his government has been run by arbitrary dates. ”

On the establishment of the Universal Credit: “He [Sunak] it should be clear that … we will see 20 raises saved. “But in the long run, what we really need to see is reform, really radical reform, removing that Universal Credit system.”

Decided that Labor should support the increase of 20 eternity: “We have been clear that we do not want to adhere to this system … it has been shown that it clearly does not support people in the way they need to.”

Do you appreciate our free and unique service? LabourList has more readers than ever before – but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Workers' policies and personalities, internal debates, elections and elections relies on donations from our readers. Support the Work List







