The second poll in a week shows declining support for Fianna Phil





A second opinion poll within five days has shown a drop in support for Fianna Phil amid criticism of governments treating vaccines.

According to the latest Business Post / Red C poll, published Sunday, support for Taoiseach Michel Martin and his party has fallen again with internal criticism of his growing leadership.

Public outrage over the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine use and growing frustrations over continued blockade restrictions are behind Fianna Fil’s fall from 16% a month ago to 13%. There is also mixed news about other Government parties. Fine Gael is unchanged at 29% while the Green Party has dropped by 2 points to 3%. The full balance of the parties is as follows: Fine Gael 29% unchanged, Sinn Fin 29% two more, Fianna Fil 13% down 3, Social Democrats 6% up 1, Labor 4% up 1, Greens 3% down 2 Solidarity / GDP 2% below 1, Aont 2% unchanged, Independents 12% two more. According to the poll, 55 percent of voters believe the government should do much more to speed up the vaccination process. That includes 42 percent of Fianna Fil supporters. Since entering government, popular support for Fianna Fils has dropped to levels seen during the days of the Brian Cowens government’s death before the 2011 General Election, when the party returned with just 20 seats. Concern within the party has led to talk of a possible challenge to his leadership later this year if issues do not improve. The Business Post / Red C poll was conducted between Thursday, February 18 and Thursday last week, which means it caught the Taoiseachs’ notice of continued restrictions last Tuesday night.

