How to Apply for High Security Registration Tiles in Delhi: All You Need to Know





High security registration plates (HSRP) has been made mandatory by the Delhi Department of Transportation for all vehicle owners in the national capital. HSRPs and color-coded adhesives must be present on all vehicles sold before April 2019. Violators can be fined up to Rs. 10,000 The application process is very easy and you only need to keep your travel registration (RC) certificate useful before applying for the registration plate. In this article, we detail what an HSRP is and how to apply for an HSRP online. Read on to find out more. What is a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP)? An HSRP contains a chrome-based hologram applied to the upper left corner of the number plates both front and rear. Below the hologram, there is an “IND” location identification mark, and just below that there is a laser engraving of a consecutive permanent identification number. The numbers are placed on a retro-reflective sheet and covered with “black noodles of India”. HSRP is regulated with the help of snap locks. The benefits of obtaining an HSRP include curbing the sale of illegal license plates, vehicle theft, and vehicle-related crime. How to apply for HSRP online? The process of applying for an HSRP online is quite simple. You just need the useful RC of your vehicle before you start the process. Log in bookmyhsrp.com and you will be greeted with two on-screen options. While the first option allows you to book an appointment for HSRP adhesive and paint, the second is for those who only want to apply for a color sticker.

Click on the option on the left which is to apply an HSRP and color adhesive.

On the next screen, you will need to fill in details such as Country, your Vehicle Registration Number, Chassis and Engine numbers, and a Captcha to begin the booking process.

Once you have filled in the details, press Click here , and the site will display details such as Phase Bharat (BS), vehicle registration date, fuel type, manufacturer, category and vehicle type. Check and match them to the details in your RC.

, and the site will display details such as Phase Bharat (BS), vehicle registration date, fuel type, manufacturer, category and vehicle type. Check and match them to the details in your RC. Scroll down and fill in the contact details, billing address and press Next .

. You will be greeted again with two options. The first allows you to get HSRP in your home. If you want to get HSRP in your home, you will be charged Rs. 250. Alternatively, choose to visit a dealer to get fixed HSRP in your vehicle.

On the next screen, enter your pin code in the box so that you can find a dealer closest to your location and the address of the nearest one will be displayed.

Confirm the dealer and on the next screen, fill in the details like the date when you want to visit the seller and the allotted time. Some slots may not be available.

Once you confirm the details on the screen, you need to pay a sum and note on your mobile number where you will receive SMS and OTP regarding the HSRP customization process.

