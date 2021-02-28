1 kr more free LPG connections planned for next 2 years: oil secretary

The free LPG connection scheme is a structural reform of the Modi government that has been internationally acclaimed for removing household pollution and improving women’s health.

And now, the government plans to provide a crore more free LPG connections to the needy over the next two years and make it easier to access cooking gas to achieve near 100 per cent clean fuel penetration into the country.

Oil Secretary Tarun Kapoor said plans are underway to secure LPG connections with minimal identity documents and without insisting on proving the location of the cooking gas use site.

Also, customers would soon have a choice to get a refill cylinder from three dealers in his or her neighborhood instead of just connecting to one distributor, who may not be able to supply LPG on demand for due to availability or other reasons.

In an interview with PTI, Kapoor said a record-breaking 8-crore connection was provided to poor households in just four years along with aggressive cooking gas distribution, bringing the number of LPG users in the country to about 29-crore.

The Union budget earlier this month announced a plan to provide one crore more free cooking gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala (PMUY) scheme.

“Our plan is to complete these additional connections with a crore in two years,” he said.

While no specific allocation for this has been made in the 2021-22 Budget, the overall fuel subsidy allocation should be sufficient to cover the costs of 1,600 per connection, he said.

“We have made a preliminary assessment of the people who have now been left out. The number reaches 1 crore,” he said. “After the successful Ujjwala scheme, families without LPG are much less in India. We have about 29 Croats with LPG connections. With connections with one sphere, we will be close to 100 percent of LPG penetration.”

He, however, hastened to add that a paid population was a dynamic and there may be more families who may need LPG connections while moving to cities or other places for employment and other reasons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ujjwala’s signature scheme to provide a free cooking gas connection to the poor was rated by the WHO in 2018 and by the International Energy Agency (IEA) the following year as one that reduced indoor pollution by helping families get through in cleaner energy sources and improving the environment and women’s health.

The carbon footprint in LPG is 50 percent lower than coal. LPG helps reduce carbon dioxide and carbon dioxide emissions, which are the second largest contributors to global warming.

Prior to Ujjwala, India was the second largest contributor to global mortality due to household air pollution and the environment.

“We want to connect everyone in the country to the LPG network,” Kapoor said. “Apart from Ujjwala, we are also facilitating the procedure for obtaining LPG connections.”

While theoretically, the current rule is that everyone has the right to receive a cooking gas connection, in practice it is difficult to obtain one due to requirements such as proof of residence of the country where the connection is required.

“We have asked our oil companies that those kinds of complaints should be eliminated. A person who is even moving from one city to another, even temporarily, should also be able to get a hassle-free LPG connection. We want to “We are moving to a stage where with very basic documents, only a few proofs of identity, an LPG connection can be obtained,” he said.

As a step towards this, a unified software is being prepared for the three fuel marketing companies – Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

“We are establishing a common information technology – based system. Right now, all three companies have their own IT – based systems. We also want to popularize the mobile applications that our companies have so that no one can do not keep a physical booklet, “he said.

Through this program, inter-entrepreneurial migration will become very easy, he said, adding in cities a person would have a choice to require a LPG refill from three distributors of the same company.

Ujjwala Yojana was launched in May 2016 with the aim of providing free LPG connections for 5 crore mostly female family members below the poverty line (BPL). The list was later expanded to include all SC / ST families and forest dwellers, among others.

In 2018, the scheme was extended to all poor households and the target increased to 8 crore bonds.

Under the scheme, the government provides a subsidy to 1,600 to state fuel retailers for every free LPG connection they give to poor households. This subsidy is intended to cover the security fee for the cylinder and the appropriate fees.

The beneficiary must purchase her own cooking stove. To reduce the burden, the scheme allows beneficiaries to pay for the stove and the first filling in monthly installments. However, the cost of all subsequent refills must be borne by the beneficiary family.