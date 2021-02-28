More protesters are killed in Myanmar as fighting escalates

At least five people were shot and killed during protests in Myanmar on Sunday as the military began its crackdown until daily demonstrations against its one-month coup.

As large-scale protests took place across the country, security forces were taking a more aggressive approach, using faster fire and gathering demonstration groups before their marches began.

In the southern city of Dawei, police opened fire on a crowd of hundreds, witnesses said. At least three people were killed and more than 50 were injured, said Dr. Tun Min, who was treating the injured in a hospital. A second doctor, who asked not to be appointed for fear of retaliation, confirmed these figures.

In Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, a 23-year-old was shot dead in a protest. And in Mandalay, a 44-year-old protester died at a hospital after being shot in the head while fleeing security forces.