International
More protesters are killed in Myanmar as fighting escalates
At least five people were shot and killed during protests in Myanmar on Sunday as the military began its crackdown until daily demonstrations against its one-month coup.
As large-scale protests took place across the country, security forces were taking a more aggressive approach, using faster fire and gathering demonstration groups before their marches began.
In the southern city of Dawei, police opened fire on a crowd of hundreds, witnesses said. At least three people were killed and more than 50 were injured, said Dr. Tun Min, who was treating the injured in a hospital. A second doctor, who asked not to be appointed for fear of retaliation, confirmed these figures.
In Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, a 23-year-old was shot dead in a protest. And in Mandalay, a 44-year-old protester died at a hospital after being shot in the head while fleeing security forces.
It was the biggest one-day payoff since protests began after the Feb. 1 coup, which toppled the civilian government led by Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s most popular politician. As of Sunday, only three deaths at the hands of security forces had been widely reported, though two more deaths came to light recently in interviews with grieving family members.
Tatmadaw, as the Myanmar army is known, ruled the country for most of the last 70 years. But over the past decade it has given some power to civilian leaders, before regaining control of the coup. Famous for its brutality, Tatmadaw shattered pro-democracy movements in 1988 and 2007 by firing on peaceful protesters.
Since the coup, the junta led by senior General Min Aung Hlaing has been relatively restrained in its response to the protests and organized civil disobedience that have gripped the nation. But as demonstrations, marches, and work stoppages continue, fears of another bloody, full-scale blow have always been present.
After the killings began on Sunday, Human Rights Watch called on generals to stop using deadly ammunition against protesters and said any deaths and injuries should be the subject of an impartial investigation.
Myanmar security forces describe the clear escalation of the use of deadly force in many cities and towns across the country in response to largely peaceful protesters against the coup is savage and unacceptable and must be stopped immediately, said Phil Robertson, deputy director of Asia groups.
In Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city, a protester, U Maung Maung Oo, died after being shot in the head through his motorcycle helmet while fleeing police officers and soldiers. Two others were shot and wounded.
U Si Thu, a doctor and a protester, said he and the three victims were among a group of about 50 trying to rescue police officers and soldiers who disrupted their planned anti-regime protest before it began. .
I do not know where the bullet came from, but the man was shot in the forehead and fell, said Dr. How to say in an interview. A video of the scene posted on Twitter showed several men holding the victim in an ambulance as blood from his wound spilled over the ground.
Minutes after the ambulance left, an army truck stopped at the end of the road and soldiers opened fire on the group, said Dr. What do you say. That was when two other men were injured, one in the chest and one in the arm.
Mr Maung Maung Oo was taken to Byamaso Social Association Hospital, where he died, said U Zar Ni, a doctor there.
In Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, a protester named Hein Htut Aung, 23, was shot and killed in a demonstration in Thingangyun Township. His death was confirmed by Nadi Ayar Hospital, where he was taken.
As teachers gathered to demonstrate at another protest site in Yangon, police began firing tear gas and rubber bullets near them, and an elementary school teacher identified as Daw Tin Nwet Yi died of a heart attack, a witness said.
Police also arrested at least 185 medical students in Yangon as they prepared to march in their white coats in a separate protest, witnesses said. Doctors have been at the forefront of the civil disobedience movement and many have refused to go to their workplaces in government hospitals, which the coup put under military control.
As police prepared to pick up medical students by truck, neighbors poured into the street and blocked vehicles. But the police eventually went ahead.
The first person known to have been killed in the protests was Ma Mya Thwate Thwate Kaing, 20, who was shot in the head by police at a demonstration in the capital, Naypyidaw, on February 9th. She died 10 days later, becoming a martyr for the protest movement.
The day after her death, security forces fired on a crowd of demonstrators at a shipyard in Mandalay, killing two, one of them a 16-year-old boy, and wounding dozens.
Another man who took part in the shipyard protest, U Kyi Soe, a 48-year-old jewelry trader, was beaten by police and died overnight, according to his wife, Daw Chaw Ei Thein.
Mr Kyi Soe went to a market near the protest site to buy food but never returned home. A friend later called to say that Mr. Kyi Soe was badly beaten by the police.
Due to a stop schedule, Ms. Chaw Ei Thein was unable to go to see her husband at the guest house until early in the morning. When she arrived, he was dead.
According to the witness, he was brutally beaten by police during the protest, she said in an interview. I saw a very large wound on the lower left side of his head. She said she did not attend the autopsy because it was clear the beating had killed her.
Another victim of the protest at the shipyard was U Yarzar Aung, 26, a construction worker who was shot in the knee by security forces. He was taken to a military hospital, where family members were not allowed to visit him.
On Wednesday, four days after the protest, the hospital contacted the family and said he had died. At that moment, his wife, Daw Phyu Phyu Win, was allowed to meet him. She said his body was still handcuffed to the hospital bed.
When I saw her in the hospital, she had a lot of bruises and injuries on her face, she said in an interview. They said my husband was trying to escape and therefore needed to tie him up.
She asked to take his body for burial, but doctors refused. She said they told her he had died from Covid-19 and that the body should be burned immediately.
