Israel expands probe into oil spill





Pollution has a source, Environment Minister Gila Gamliel said in an official statement. We will not ignore this environmental crime and will take all measures to find the culprit. The investigation, conducted in co-operation with Greek authorities, has been under way since at least mid-February, when reports surfaced of massive quantities of black sticky tar appearing across Israel off the 120-mile coast. He initially suspected 10 ships as possible culprits, but has since expanded that number to dozens, the ministry said. The spill is believed to have occurred between February 6 and 10 and has been described as one of the worst ecological disasters in Israeli history. Last week, researchers from the Hebrew University analyzed samples collected from a beach in the central Israeli city of Bat Yam and reported that the source of the contamination was likely to be crude oil, backing estimates previously reported that the spill was the result of a leak of a tanker or an accident during the transfer of oil from one vessel to another. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that he had allocated about $ 14 million in efforts to clean up Israel’s beaches, which experts estimate could take months, if not years. We need to act quickly, before it penetrates the ground, especially in rocky areas, and this is the damage that will stay with us for many years to come, he said. The Israeli Nature and Parks Authority has said a young whale, 55 feet tall, and six baby sea turtles have so far died from tar poisoning. Six other sea turtles have been rehabilitated at the Sea Turtle Rescue Center in Michmoret in central Israel after being fed mayonnaise to help clear tar that got stuck in their digestion trail. Within days of arriving off the coast of Israel, the pollution also spread to nearby Lebanon, from the border town of Naqura to the southern city of Tire, where the Tire Coast Nature Reserve serves as an important nesting site for dangerous sea turtles. The nature reserve is suffering from roughly two tonnes of tar, 90 per cent of which is hidden under sand, Mouin Hamze, the reserve’s director, told reporters on Saturday. On Saturday, Israeli Air Force drones identified another possible oil spill, about 100 miles west of the northern Israeli city of Haifa, although toxic materials appeared to be moving in a direction away from the coastline. Jonathan Aikhenbaum, director of Greenpeace Israel, which is conducting an independent investigation into the spill, said the recent oil spill should not be seen as an isolated incident. The writing was on the wall, he said. Now, we must learn all the lessons from this crime and bring to justice those who committed it, and also ensure that plans to build hazardous oil infrastructure are canceled immediately, to prevent such incidents in the years to come. future.

