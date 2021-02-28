Isro’s PSLV-C51 successfully puts the Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 into orbit





The Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) today successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket. This is the first launch dedicated by NSIL, which successfully launches Amazonia-1 and 18 co-passenger satellites. The PSLV-C51 was lifted from First Casting Paddy at 10:24 a.m. (IST) as planned by Satish Dhawan Space Center SHAR, Sriharikota. After a flight of about 17 minutes, the vehicle injected Amazonia-1 into its target orbit and in the next 1 hour and 38 minutes, all 18 passenger satellites were successfully separated from the PSLV in a predetermined sequence. ISRO President Dr K Sivan said “India and ISRO feel extremely proud and honored to launch the first satellite designed, integrated and operated by Brazil. Marcos Cesar Pontes, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Brazil says “Amazon-1 is an important mission for Brazil which also marks the beginning of a new era for satellite development in the country,” he noted. He stressed the importance of the partnership between India and Brazil and was looking forward to further strengthening ties with India. After a space of more than an hour and a half, the passenger satellites, including one from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI), which is engraved with a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were then launched one after the other into space. of ten minutes at the start of a textbook. SKI Satish Dhawan Satellite (SD-SAT) also held the Bhagavad Gita in a Digital Secured card format. According to SKI, Modi’s picture is engraved on the top panel of the ship for solidarity and gratitude for his Atma Nirbhar initiative and the privatization of the space sector. Amazonia-1 is the optical surface observation satellite of the National Space Research Institute (INPE). This satellite will provide remote data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analyzing diversified agriculture across Brazilian territory. PSLV-C51 / Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under the Department of Space. The 18 co-passenger satellites on board the PSLV-C51 include four from IN-SPACe and fourteen from NSIL. The 14 satellites shipped from NSIL were commercial satellites from India (1) and USA (13). Of the four satellites from IN-SPACe, three were UNITY satellites designed and built as a joint development by Jeppiaar Institute of Technology, Sriperumbudur, GHRaisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur and Sri Shakti Institute of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore and one was Satish Dhawan Sat (SDSAT) by Space Kidz India. Dr. Sivan praised the efforts of the teams in building the satellites. “These satellites were the fruit of new space reforms announced by the Government of India, where ISRO promoted and maintained teams. I am very confident that this mission will enthuse institutions and other academic industries to build satellites,” he said. The PSLV-C51 is the 53rd flight of the PSLV and the 3rd flight of the PSLV in the ‘DL’ configuration (with 2 connecting engines). This was the 78th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. With today’s release, the total number of customer satellites from foreign countries placed in orbit by PSLV is 342 satellites from 34 countries. Sivan said the ISRO team’s hands are full as there will be 14 space missions during 2021 that includes six satellite missions, seven launch missions and one unmanned mission – part of India’s Gaganyaan human space mission – by the end of this year.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your continued encouragement and feedback on how to improve our offerings has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times emerging from Covid-19, we continue to be committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative views and substantive comments on current issues of importance.

However, we have a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with better quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More consistency in our online content can only help us achieve our goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, honest and reliable journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and agree on the Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos