Duterte says he is reviewing to place Metro Manila under the MGCQ
MANILA, Philippines With the arrival of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday said he was reviewing whether to place Metro Manila under quarantine of the most relaxed modified community (MGCQ).
He said he could consider further opening up the economy once the Philippines receives at least 2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.
I’m considering it, actually. Our economy is really in decline, as in decline. So, the sooner the vaccine kills us itong, the better, he said at a news conference after the circulation of Sinovac vaccines at Villamor air base in Pasay City.
When distribution begins and other vaccines that will enter and be distributed in the provinces, maybe when they arrive, we will have a stock of 2 million, I will release, I will open the economy, he added.
(Once distribution begins and other vaccines will come in and be distributed in the provinces, if we have at least a reserve of 2 million doses of vaccine, I will open up the economy.)
He noted that Filipinos will only disappear if the economy is not yet open due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Talagang hirap tayo, you know people have to eat, people have to work, people have to pay and the only way to do that is to open up the economy and have businesses grow again. Without it, patay talaga. Mahihirapan tayo, tha ai.
In March, Metro Manila and nine other areas will remain under general community quarantine while the rest of the country will be placed under the MGCQ, previously announced presidential spokesman Harry Roque.
The National Economic Development Authority, which was backed by Covid-19 Task Force governments and Metro Manila mayors, previously proposed placing the entire country under the MGCQ to help revive the economy.
However, President Duterte rejected this proposal as long as there is no spread of vaccines in the country.
On Sunday, 600,000 doses of Covid-19 from Chinese medicine maker Sinovac Biotech, which were donated by the Chinese government, arrived in the Philippines, signaling the start of the government vaccination program.
Vaccine Tsar Carlito Galvez Jr. said vaccinations will begin on Monday, March 1st.
