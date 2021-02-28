Why are there so few women who train in women’s football as well?

LYON, FRANCE – – JULY 02: Philip Neville, England head coach speaks with Alex Morgan of USA … [+] after the semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup for women FIFA 2019 between England and USA at the Stade de Lyon on 02 July 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images) Getty Images



Women’s football is growing. In England, women’s football was outlawed by its governing body in 1921, a decision was overturned only in 1971. In the US and Canada, now, women’s soccer beats men, as women’s national teams easily outperform men’s teams on the world stage. But growth is global; website of abundant football statistics www.worldfootball.net ranks only 30 women’s soccer matches in 1998 and 1,964 in 2019.

As I reviewed the data for women’s soccer, the only thing that struck me was the extent to which men still dominate in women’s play.

If we consider managerial positions as an indicator of seniority, then even now only about 20% of the top managers or coaches in the match are women.

The plot below shows as the percentage of managers (or top coaches) listed in World Football who are female. This means, given that there are two coaches in each game, how many of the general coaches in all matches have been female? This is the line, and shows that this percentage is not growing much.

Percentage of coaches in women’s soccer matches who are female (left scale) and their number … [+] women’s matches per year. Author’s own calculations based on data from www.worldfootball.net



We can probably go down a lot from the 2000s due to sample selection – very few matches in these years, and so the values ​​of 30-40% of all male coaches are not necessarily representative, however since the number of matches registered on the website has increased, what percentage of women actually have fallen. Between 2011 and 2015 it was below 20% and has since grown slightly to about a quarter of all coaches.

Interestingly, from the plot below, which is the same format as the table above, but for England (left), and Germany (right), we can see that in England, the percentage of female coaches is closer 60% now, from 20% in 2017, while in Germany it still did not reach over 30% at the time, and in 2020 it was below 20%.

Percentage of female coaches in England (left) and Germany (right) between 1983 and 2021 (line … [+] and circles), and the number of matches per year in those places (bars). Create the author himself, using data from www.worldfootball.net



At the same time, there are far more female games reported on worldfootball.net in Germany (around 400) than in England (usually less than 100). So it remains a mixed view.

In general, in the women’s game, it would seem, only one in four coaches is female. This extraordinary inequality is perhaps best illustrated by the recent case of top women coach Emma Hayes, Chelsea’s longtime coach, linked to work on the AFC Wimbledon men’s third tier team. However, without any coaching experience, former Manchester United player Phil Neville was given the role of head coach for the England women’s national team.

KINGSTON AFTER THAMES, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 10: Chelsea Chelsea Coach / Manager Emma Hayes and Chief of Staff … [+] technical coach / goalkeeper Stuart Searle during the Barclays FA Super League match between Chelsea Women and Arsenal Women in Kingsmeadow on 10 February 2021 in Kingston upon Thames, England. Sports stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as the Government’s social distance laws prohibit fans inside the premises resulting in indoor games being played. (Photo by Marc Atkins / Getty Images) Getty Images



If we consider those who follow the rules as an indicator of seniority, then in the English Women’s Super League, even in the 2020/21 season, 11 out of 23 arbitrators who have judged games have been men (although this is only 13 of 81 matches).

In an interesting letter, Ulf Rinne of the German Institute for Labor Economics and Hendrik Sonnabend of the University of Hagen watch women play football. They consider the elite women’s competition in the Champions League among the best club teams from all over Europe, and also consider the number of men and women in managerial positions, but also the results, and the nature of the strategic decisions taken by male coaches and females.

Sari van Veenendaal during the match between FC Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven, corresponding to … [+] the second match of the 1/16 finals of the UEFA Champions League for women, played at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, on December 16, 2020, in Barcelona, ​​Spain. (Photo by Joan Valls / Urbanandsport / NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto through Getty Images



They note that female coaches are on average younger than male coaches, and then consider the extent to which female coaches make different decisions regarding attacking formations and attacking substitutions in the match. This is to address a theory about the differences in outcomes observed between men and women in the workplace, i.e. that men are more willing to take risks (and thus receive higher rewards).

They find that, on the contrary, young and older female trainers are more likely to take risks than their male counterparts. Rinne and Sonnebend conclude by noting that recruitment processes do not appear to be consistent with the observed performance of male and female coaches, but are likely to be a function of opportunities for women to train at the grassroots level.