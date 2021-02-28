Resident in dormitory among 11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore





SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (The Straits Times / ANN): There were 11 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, including one from a migrant worker dormitory. There were no community cases, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said. The other 10 were imported cases who were placed on notice of stay at home upon arrival in Singapore. The new cases bring Singapore’s total to 59,936. On Saturday, the MoH reported that a 64-year-old from Singapore died of Covid-19 complications on Friday after he contracted the coronavirus while living in Indonesia. The ministry said on Saturday that the man had lived in Indonesia since March 17 last year and had a past history of hyperlipidemia, or abnormally high levels of fats in his blood. He first tested positive for coronavirus on January 26 while in Indonesia and was hospitalized there the next day. He was then medically evacuated to the National Center for Infectious Diseases (NCID) here for treatment on January 29th. A test taken on January 30 came back positive for the virus. Since he was already an overseas registered case, he was not involved in Singapore’s Covid-19 case, the MoH said. NCID has contacted the husband’s family and is assisting them. The 12 new coronavirus cases on Saturday were imported cases which were placed in home or isolated notices upon arrival in Singapore. No new cases were reported from the community or from within migrant workers’ dormitories. The new imported cases included two Singaporeans who returned from the UAE and the United States respectively, two addiction holders who arrived from India and Myanmar, three Labor Pass holders from Brazil, India and the Netherlands, and five Work Permit holders from India, Indonesia and Malaysia, four of whom are foreign workers of the country. Of the 12 new cases, 11 were asymptomatic and were detected through proactive screening and supervision, while one, a holder of a 40-year work permit from India, was symptomatic. She started developing symptoms on Thursday and came out positive on Friday. Meanwhile, another 13 cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities and 59,801 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 15 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition, while 65 are recovering in community settings. Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died from other causes. – The Straits Times / ANN







