ISRO successfully puts Earth observation, 18 other satellites in orbit

ISRO successfully launches optional Brazil, Amazonia-1 land observation satellites and 18 passenger satellites from India [5] and the US [13] successfully from Satish Dhawan Space, SHAR, in Sriharikota, on Sunday. The satellites were carried aboard the PSLV-C51, the 53rd flight of the workhorse launch vehicle to India and the first mission dedicated to New Space India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO. The mission was undertaken under a commercial agreement with Spaceflight Inc., USA. Equipped with two strong belt amplifiers, the PSLV-C51, the third such launch of the PSLV-DL variant, was raised at 10.24am from the first launch pad in Sriharikota. Of the 18 satellites, 13 were from the US, one of which was a technology demonstration satellite and the rest for two-pass satellite communications and data relay. Among the five Indian satellites, one belongs to DRDO. Five satellites belong to India Satish Dhawan SAT (SDSAT) built by Space Kidz India is a nano-satellite that aims to study radiation levels, space weather and demonstrate long-range communication technologies and UNITYsat, a combination of three satellites intended to provide radio relay services. The SDSAT developed by SpaceKids India has an engraving on the top panel of the satellite to show solidarity and gratitude for the Atmanirbhar initiative and the privatization of Space, SpaceKidz said. The Bhagavad Gita was also sent on board an SD card to deliver the scriptures, which unite as the highest form of humanity, the highest honor, he said. UNITYsat was created and built as a joint development by Jeppiar Institute of Technology, Sriperumbudur, GH Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur and Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore. Approximately 16 minutes after takeoff, the PS-4 engine was shut down and the Amazonia-1, weighing 637 kg, which belonged to the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), was later dismantled. The satellite will further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote data to users to monitor deforestation in the Amazon region and to analyze diverse agriculture across Brazilian territory, according to ISRO. The Amazonia-1 was injected into its exact 758 km orbit in a synchronous polar orbit. This moment represents the pinnacle of all this effort made by so many people at our National Space Research Institute and our space agency. This is a very important mission for Brazil and represents a new era for the Brazilian satellite industry. This is a positive step of our partnership that will grow. Congratulations on a nice launch. We will work together and this is the beginning of our partnership, said Marcos Cesar Pontes, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Brazil. After that, the other 18 consumer satellites were placed in their target orbits. The entire mission operation took about 1 hour and 55 minutes to complete. This special mission is special because these five Indian satellites are coming under the new space reform announced by the Government of India. These institutes have done an excellent job. ISRO has promoted, delivered and all the time helped them build these satellites technically correctly to launch them, said ISRO President K. Sivan. He said ISRO has 14 missions planned this year, including the first unmanned mission around the end of the year.

