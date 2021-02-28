The former head of the charity was stripped of the MBE after he cheated 250 thousand pension schemes





Patrick McLarry leaves Salisbury Crown Court in February 2020 after he pleaded guilty to defrauding Yateley Industries’ disability pension scheme. (PA) A former charity boss who was jailed for five years for fraudulently’s more than $ 250,000 from his retirement scheme to pay for his generous lifestyle has been fired by his MBE. Patrick McLarry, 72, former CEO and chairman of Yateley Industries for People with Disabilities, a charity dedicated to supporting vulnerable adults, admitted money laundering by the organization last year. McLarry, from Bere Alston in Devon, spent the money on a house and warehouse in the south of France, as well as a house in Hartley Wintney, Hampshire. Read: NHS consultant saves jail after stealing 50,000 dementia-stricken mothers to cover gambling debts He also used it to repay a debt he owed him while buying a rent for the Old Mary Rose pub in Portsmouth and investing in an antique business owned by his wife. He was sentenced to five years in prison in February last year and disqualified from being a director of a company for eight years. In September, Salisbury Crown Court ruled that McLarry must pay 286,852 pension schemes, an adjusted amount to calculate inflation, to compensate for what it stole. McLarry and his wife Sandra McLarry, who were charged with four counts of money laundering, but the prosecutor said they would not pursue those charges and offered no evidence. (PA) In a statement this week, the Pension Regulator (TPR) said McLarry had been removed from his MBE after giving evidence to the Honor Committee. Nicola Parish, executive director of TPRs for frontline line adjustment, said: “Today’s report is a lesson for all pension fraudsters. TPR is ready to use our powers to bring to justice criminals like Patrick McLarry and, when possible, members of the stolen savings return scheme. The TPR, working with colleagues from other regulators and law enforcement agencies, will prosecute criminals who exploit others’ hard-earned savings for their own personal gain. Read more: Rishi Sunak says the Supreme Court made the ‘right decision’ on Shamima Begum Greece ‘may open borders for vaccinated British tourists from May Speaking in September, Erica Carroll, TPR’s executive director, said: “McLarry abused his position to steal money from members of the scheme, money which was supposed to help pay their pension. Rather, he spent the money for himself. The story goes on “He received a long prison sentence for his crime and rightly he now has to return the money he stole back into the pension scheme for the benefits of its members. “If he fails to hand over the cash, he will have to suffer three extra years in prison and still have to pay.” See: Chief jailed for violent robbery in south London

