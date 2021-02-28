China will hold a month-long military exercise in the South China Sea





J-10 fighter jets attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command get ready to take off on February 20, 2021, starting their annual 2021 training. Photo: China Army China has announced it will hold military exercises in the South China Sea for the whole of March, at a time when the U.S. military has frequently sent aircraft and reconnaissance ships to the region and a group of French warships is on track. The South China Sea is likely to remain a hotbed with the new US administration expected to continue to put pressure on China with both military and political moves, analysts said on Sunday. The military exercises will be held in a five-kilometer-wide circular zone in the South China Sea, west of the Leizhou Peninsula, from Monday, March 31, and the entry of other vessels is prohibited, according to a curfew notice. cruise released by China Maritime Safety Administration on its website on Friday. The announcement did not provide details of the details of the exercises. Since July 2020, China has held several rounds of military exercises in the region, showing it is a routine country for exercises, analysts said. The exercises come at a time when the U.S. has again started frequently conducting close reconnaissance operations in China’s coastal regions as well as in hydrological settings in the South China Sea. According to monitoring data released by the South China Sea Strategic Situation Strategic Situation Initiative (SCSPI), a Beijing-based think tank sent U.S. reconnaissance aircraft of various types, including a MQ naval reconnaissance drone. -4C, an EP-3E spy plane and a RC-135U strategic reconnaissance aircraft, bound for the South China Sea on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and the USNS Impeccable ocean surveillance ship in the region on Friday. Chinese military experts reached by the Global Times on Sunday said these types of operations are of military importance because they allow the U.S. to gather military intelligence in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and hydrological environments at sea, including intercepting PLA communications. teaching Chinese electromagnetic signal models and planting sonar sonar equipment to track PLA submarines. France also sent an amphibious assault ship and a frigate in mid-February and they are scheduled to transit the South China Sea twice, Paris-based navalnews.com reported on February 18th. According to the itinerary plan in the report navalnews.com, French warships are planned to sail through the Qiongzhou Strait, an inland sea of ​​China between the Leizhou Peninsula and the island province of Hainan. The U.S. is trying to contain China by gathering its Western allies in the South China Sea, which has more political than military significance, analysts said. China is expected to continue to face pressure from the sea, as the US, its allies and India may continue to stir up concerns, Li Jie, a Beijing-based naval expert, told the Global Times. As the South China Sea, Taiwan Straits and Diaoyu Islands remain top maritime security points, Chinese troops need to step up combat readiness, Li said, predicting a steady increase in China’s defense budget for this year. which is expected to come out during the next two sessions within a week.

