Israel vaccinates Palestinians with Israeli work permits against COVID-19





YANGON: The UN Office for Human Rights says it has received credible information that a strike Sunday against anti-coup protesters in Myanmar left at least 18 people dead and more than 30 injured.

The deaths are said to have occurred as a result of live ammunition fired at crowds in Yangon, Dawei, Mandalay, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku, a statement said, referring to several cities in Myanmar. Tear gas was also used in various places, as well as stunning flames and grenades.

“We strongly condemn the escalating violence against the protesters in Myanmar and call on the military to immediately stop the use of force against peaceful protesters,” said Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the group.

It would be the highest number of one-day deaths among protesters demanding Aung San Suu Kyi-elected government return to power after being ousted by a February 1 coup.

Myanmar security forces made massive arrests and used deadly force Sunday as they intensified their efforts to quell protests a month after the military staged a coup. At least four people were reportedly killed.

There were reports of gunfire as police in Yangon, the country’s largest city, fired tear gas and water cannons as they tried to clear the streets of demonstrators demanding that Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government return to power. Photos of cartridges from live ammunition used in assault rifles were posted on social media.

Reports on social media identify the name of a young man believed to have been killed in Yangon. His body was shown in photos and video lying on a sidewalk while other protesters were able to carry it with them.

A violent attack also took place in Dawei, a much smaller town in southeastern Myanmar, where local media reported that at least three people were killed during a protest march. The deaths could not be immediately confirmed independently, although photos posted on social media showed one injured under the care of medical staff and later lying on a bed under a floral blanket placed above.

Confirmation of reports of protesters’ deaths has been difficult amid chaos and a general lack of news from official sources.

As of Sunday, there had been eight confirmed reports of hostage-taking killings, according to the Independent Aid Association for Political Prisoners.

The February 1 coup overturned years of slow progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule. The Suu Kyis National Democratic League party would have been installed for a second five-year term in office, but the military blocked Parliament from convening and barred him and President Win Myint, as well as other senior members of the Suu Kyis government.

Sunday’s violence erupted early in the morning as medical students were marching on Yangons streets near the intersection of Hledan Center, which has become the gathering point for protesters who then take to other parts of the city.

Videos and photos showed the protesters fleeing as police charged them and residents by setting up makeshift roadblocks to slow their progress. Some protesters managed to throw tear gas bombs back at the police. Nearby, residents were begging police to release those they took from the street and got into police trucks to take them with them. Dozens or more were believed to have been detained.

Demonstrators regrouped later Sunday and security forces continued to pursue them in several neighborhoods.

There was no immediate information on casualties in Yangon. Sounds of gunfire could be heard in the streets and there were what appeared to be smoke grenades thrown at the crowd.

Myanmar security forces’ clear escalation in the use of deadly force in many cities and towns across the country in response to largely peaceful protesters against the coup is savage and unacceptable, and must be stopped immediately, said Phil Robertson, deputy director of Asia for New York- based on Human Rights Watch. Live ammunition should not be used to control or disperse protests and lethal force can only be used to protect lives or prevent serious harm.

The world is watching the actions of the Myanmar military junta and will hold them accountable, he said.

On Saturday, security forces began using harsher tactics, taking precautionary measures to quell protests and making many, if not hundreds, arrests. Larger numbers of soldiers have also joined the police. Many of those arrested were taken to Insein Prison on the northern outskirts of Yangons, historically known for holding political prisoners.

According to the Association for the Aid of Political Prisoners, as of Saturday, 854 people had been arrested, charged or convicted at one point in connection with the coup, and 771 were being detained or wanted for arrest. The group said that while documenting 75 new arrests, it realized that hundreds more were also taken on Saturday in Yangon and elsewhere.

MRTV, a Myanmar state television channel, broadcast a statement Saturday night from the Foreign Ministry that the country’s ambassador to the United Nations had been fired because he had abused his power and misbehaved by not following government instructions and betraying him.

Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun had stated in an emotional speech Friday at the UN General Assembly in New York that he represented the popularly elected Suu Kyis civilian government and supported the fight against military rule.

He urged all countries to issue public statements strongly condemning the coup and refusing to recognize the military regime. He also called for stronger international measures to stop violence by security forces against peaceful demonstrators.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos