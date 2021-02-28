‘Good opportunity for both countries:’ Brazil in India after the release of Amazonia-1

NEW DELHI: Brazil on Sunday said it was seeking to deepen space technology cooperation with India in the areas of payload and platform development as the Indias Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket launched into space the observation satellite, Amazonia-1, developed entirely from Brazil.

The launch of the 637-kg Amazonia-1 from India is the first of a Brazilian satellite. The PSLV-C51 which launched Amazonia-1 and more than a dozen Indian satellites on Sunday is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the trading arm of the Indian Space Agency that was established in 2019.

Commercial use of space has been the main trend in all nations nowadays. Brazil and India have a very strong partnership and we can work together using the facilities and knowledge we have commercially. I see this as a very good opportunity for both countries, “said Marcos Pontes, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation who is in India to witness the start.

Amazonia-1 will provide remote data for monitoring and monitoring deforestation in the Amazon rainforest and the state of agriculture in Brazil. The data obtained from the satellite is also expected to be used for monitoring coastal regions, water reservoirs, natural and cultivated forests and predicting potential environmental disasters. The satellite has an optical image with wide view or camera with 3 visible frequency bands with a resolution of 60 meters. It will be placed in a synchronous orbit of the sun (passing over one point on the earth at the same time every day), generating images of every part of the world every 5 days, according to Brazilian officials.

According to Clezio de Nardin, director of the Brazilian National Space Institute (INPE), we are seeking cooperation in the development of cargo and also in the development of the satellite platform. Both are key objectives, but not limited to these. We are also seeing the development of terrestrial instruments for space science. “Since India has a large number of facilities, we would like to strengthen our ties and relations in this area as well and develop.”

India and Brazil formalized cooperation in space with a pact in 2004 but according to de Nardin, cooperation between the two countries has continued for decades. Post-agreement cooperation has included tracking services and remote data retrieval. Thanks to the 2004 pact, India used the Brazils Cuiab ground station to collect localization data shortly after the launch of the famous Mangalyaan Mars Orbiter mission in 2013. The Brazilian Space Agency (AEB), through its ground stations, has also provided support for pursuing Indian missions like Chandrayaan-1 on a commercial basis.

“We have similar goals and expectations in our development goals that we are trying to achieve by complementing each other,” de Nardin said.

In Brazil, the newly renovated launch center which was recently rebuilt after a rocket exploded at the Alcantara Launch Center in 2003 killing 21 people de Nardin said: We have our launch facility at the equator. “

It is not close, but at the equator and is on the other side of the world. We also have one of the largest equipment for collecting, testing and integrating satellites. “Since India has recently opened its space development to the space market, our space program can collaborate by being a partner for Indian institutions like ISRO and Indian industries to develop cargoes and platforms for Latin America,” de Nardin said.

Collaborating with Indian scientists at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, the Raman Research Institute and the National Space Laboratories in Bengaluru in addition to the IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai has helped Brazilian space officials become aware of details like those of customer needs when in and what kind of transport should we bring to the satellite before departure “that would help Brazil while looking at commercial services at a future date, de Nardin said.

We do not have large launchers, we have launchers for loads up to 20-30 kg. We just can’t put a satellite in orbit yet no. We are preparing for this, “he said.

Brazil is the first client of ISRO. We have been cooperating with ISRO for a long time but this is the first trading company with ISRO. But it also opens up space for cooperation with Latin America, it opens up the market there. And Brazil has the potential to be the door to this market. With our equipment, in cooperation with ISRO we can help other countries reach space through the Brazilian base with Indian missiles. Why not? He added.