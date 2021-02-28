Arun Kumar Singh takes over as Bihar’s chief secretary





Arun Kumar Singh, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) group officer from 1985, was named Bihar’s new chief secretary on Sunday, replacing Deepak Kumar. Kumar, a 1984 group officer, was due to retire on February 29, 2020, but the central government had given him a two-term extension for two six-month terms, each on the recommendation of state governments. Kumar had taken office as chief secretary of Bihar from 31 May 2018 following the retirement of Anjani Kumar Singh, who is currently an adviser to Prime Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar. The state government had to appoint Arun Kumar Singh after the Center, which held the convention giving six months extension for consecutive terms, refused to give Deepak Kumar a new extension. Kumar will join as chief secretary in the CM by contract, whose post was created under the department of cabinet secretary (CSD) in 2002, from 1 March. According to the notice issued by CSD, his terms and appointment would have been announced later. Arun Kumar Singh, who is currently development commissioner, will retire on August 31st, while his bandmate Tripurari Sharan, who is chairman-member of the revenue board, will retire on June 30th. According to an announcement by the General Administrative Department (GAD), the additional chief secretary, the house, Amir Subhani has become the development commissioner in place of Arun Kumar Singh. Subhani, however, will continue to hold the additional post of director, Bihar public administration and rural development institute. Chaitanya Prasad, who has been posted to the Water Resources Department (WRD) as his chief secretary, has been relocated to the home department in the same capacity. Sanjeev Hans, who currently holds the position of energy department, has been given the additional WRD charge. Chaitanya Prasad will bear the additional fee of the registration, excise and prohibition department. Ravi Manu Bhai Parmar, chief secretary, arts and culture department, has been asked to take over as the new chief administrative officer of the small irrigation department and will continue to hold the additional post of his existing department. Santosh Kumar Mall, who is secretary of the small irrigation department, has become the new secretary of the information technology department. He will, however, continue to hold the additional task of tourism department. PS Meena, currently posted in the finance department as one of the secretaries, has moved to the SC / ST welfare department as the new secretary, replacing Divesh Sehra, who changed positions with Meena.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos