Using vaccines, Duterte looks to MGCQ for Metro Manila





(Ylli Philippines) – 1 March 2021 – 12:00 am

MANILA, Philippines – As the Philippines begins to begin its vaccination program, President Duterte is ready to further reopen the economy, but continues to oppose holding classes in person, believing it will put students’ lives at risk. In his first press conference since the pandemic, Duterte said he is ready to lift restrictions to encourage business activity once the country receives an adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccines. “It simply came to our notice then. Actually … I will open it, because there are two things that are really bumping into us. This is the economy and COVID-19. “Our economy is really declining, as well as declining, so the sooner there are vaccines, the better,” he said when asked if he was willing to put Metro Manila under soft modified community quarantine (MGCQ). ). “Once the use starts and other vaccines come and distribute it in the provinces … we will have one million (doses) by this month, we will have a stock of two million, I will remove them ( “I will open the economy. We are really facing difficulties,” he added. Economic managers have recommended placing all of the Philippines under the MGCQ to address the revenue and job losses caused by a prolonged blockage, but the Chief Executive rejected it, saying it could not be done until vaccines were available. . Metro Manila, Baguio City, Davao City, Batangas, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Tacloban City, Iligan City and Lanao del Sur are placed under the strictest GCQ for the entire month of March. Only about half of the industries can operate under the GCQ. Duterte said he would also ease quarantine restrictions “if the vaccine is available to anyone for one reason or another”, if the strikes are distributed in the provinces and if the country provides about 20 million to 40 million shots. “People have to eat. People have to work. People have to pay for their maintenance and the only way to do that is to open up the economy and have businesses grow again. “Without him, patay talaga, mahihirapan tayo (we are finished, we will face difficulties),” he added. Back to normal in 2023? Asked when the Philippines will return to normal, Duterte said that could happen in 2023. “Not in (2022) … Early in the first quarter, maybe the first or second, of 2023, maybe, with God’s help,” he said. The president, however, is not yet inclined to allow face-to-face classes to be held even if the Philippines already has vaccines. Huwag muna yun (not yet), not now … I can not make that decision. “It will put children at risk,” he said. “I am not ready to lose the lives of our young people, our children.” The government was supposed to conduct a dry course of face-to-face classes in low-risk areas in January, but Duterte postponed it due to the emergence of a more infectious variant COVID-19.







