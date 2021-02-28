International
The Alberta veteran recalls his experience 30 years after the Gulf War
Thirty years after the end of the Persian Gulf War, an Alberta veteran has lent his voice to a new project that aims to preserve the memory of the war for the next generation.
Retired Major Bob Crane, originally from the First Nation Siksika in southern Alberta, joined other Canadian soldiers in the Persian Gulf War as part of a coalition of countries. The group, led by the United States, was trying to oust Iraqi forces from Kuwait.
More than 5,000 Canadian men and women took part in the conflict. It officially ended on February 28, 1991, exactly 30 years ago to this day.
Crane has lent this voice and memories to a new video “Canada and the Gulf War: In Their Words” for the Memorial Project, which collects first-hand accounts of Canadian veterans of various conflicts.
He joined other Canadian soldiers in the Gulf shortly before the start of the war as part of a reconnaissance mission for 1 Canadian Field Hospital in Saudi Arabia. He was there for about a week – waiting to return home – when things took a turn.
“We had been in the air, maybe (for) 10 to 15 minutes, and the pilot came to the intercom on the Hercules plane and said, ‘Gentlemen, the air war has begun,'” Crane said.
“The air is full of planes going to start the air war, there is no place in the sky for us, we have to go back and we have to land. And oh, by the way, we are now at the top level, which means before we sat down we had to dress up in our nuclear, chemical, biological warfare costumes.
“(When) we land, we find a place to shelter … we had to escape the plane to find the nearest bunker, and that was during the initial coalition attack.” The crane remembers. “The noise, the planes taking off, it was dark, and here I am in a bunker by a runway watching all this happen.”
He said the pressure was constant during his time in the war.
“(The soldiers) were under strict rules of nuclear, biological, chemical warfare to defend themselves,” Crane said.
“Every time Saddam fired a missile, it was detected and air strike warnings disappeared wherever we were, which meant we had to be in that nuclear, chemical, biological suit.”
“We also had to take what we called Piridostigmine bromide as an anti-nerve agent because we suspected Saddam would have something in those heads and we thought it would happen. Sarin gas, which is a nerve agent. ”
Part of Crane’s job was to discover new locations for Canadian Hospital 1 on the ground, and in the early 1990s, technology was not what it is today.
“Having no GPS or cell phones (satellites), you really had to rely on maps, compass, gut sensation, land extension … it’s an art.”
Read more:
The Gulf War still forms small, oil-rich Kuwait 25 years later
The crane remembers when the land war began.
“(We were) ready to cross the line to move to Kuwait, when B-52s they attacked, ”he said. “Something that will never leave my memory – was the pressure and noise in your ears, the pressure on your ears and the noise from the bombs dropped by the B-52 in the beginning.
“This is not to mention all the other air activity that was happening at the time.”
The ground war did not last long – less than four days.
“It was only a matter of days and they completely defeated Saddam Hussein’s forces and forced them to leave, but not before he had set fire to the oil fields,” Crane said. “I always like to talk about how the day turned into night.
“The air was full of very dark brown, almost black soot, which was very difficult to breathe.”
The oil fields would burn for months.
“I had this light hat,” he said. “All Canadians who went to the Gulf were given a soft hat – beautiful, white.
“I still have mine and it’s dark brown now, pretty good dark brown, as a memory of the oil fires was lit, Saddam forces.”
Upon his return at the end of the war, Kran was given a very special honor.
“[A headdress] was donated to me by my First Nation, Siksika First Nation, for my service to my community – to Siksika First Nation and Canada, “he said.
“Especially because when I came back, Calgary had a company in my honor, and it’s something I will never forget.
“It was shortly after that I was given the head of this fighter, and the head of the fighter is equal in my eyes, with any of the medals I carry on my chest”
Canada’s involvement in the Gulf War is often overlooked.
Canada suffered no casualties, but Crane says that does not mean the men and women who participated returned the same when they left.
“Some people suffered on their return physiologically – perhaps something to do with the pyridostigmine bromide reaction, the malaria reaction, the stress response. There were Canadians who did not return 100 percent as they were when they arrived at the theater. ”
Crane says it was important for him to participate in the Memory Project.
“I know, after I made that video … long after I’m gone, I’ll not worry if people remember the Gulf War, at least there ‘s something out there, something that came together very well, I thought people would look at it the future. ”
– With files from Allison Bench, Global News
