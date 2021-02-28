Council decides to try new scheme to fine drivers of garbage caught on camera





The local council at Maidstone is using AI-driven LitterCam to catch drivers throwing rubbish out of their cars. (Stock Image: Getty) A new AI-powered system is being used by a local council to catch drivers throwing rubbish out of their vehicles. Maidstone City Council is piloting the use of LitterCam in what is believed to be the first in the country, reported the Sunday Times. Using the system instead of relying on guards to distribute fines to people caught red-handed, council chiefs will be given images of people throwing garbage and photographic evidence of their license plates, allowing it catch and fine more people who throw garbage out of their cars. The evidence is then sent to the DVLA which will provide the council with details on who registered the car so that a fine can be mailed. Fines will start at 90 and increase to 120 if not paid after 15 days. After verifying this, the evidence will be sent to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency, which will provide the council with the details of the registered holder and a fine will be mailed. Look: Councils in England dealt with nearly 1 million flight cases The council operates a zero-tolerance policy, which means that technically people can be found fined for throwing even an apple core or a cigarette out of their window. Derek Mortimer, chairman of the Maidstone Commune community, housing and environment committee, told the Sunday Times that he hoped using the LitterCam scheme would take the number of sentences handed down from 200 last year to thousands. Read more: Police set up COVID checkpoints to catch blocking planes seeking to dive into the sun He told the newspaper: It takes years for a butt of cigarettes to degrade, so we are saving the planet one by one. “ The creators of LitterCam reportedly hope to start similar trials in Wigan, Lancashire and Sheffield, as well as potentially in Scotland. In September, Highways England called on drivers to join them in their efforts to reduce waste levels on the Highways of Nations as part of the Great British Clean September, saying about 200,000 bags of rubbish are collected from the motorway network each year . The story goes on At the time, Richard McIlwain, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Keep Britain Tidy, said: “Garbage dumped dangerously from vehicles and left to rot on our roads is a national disgrace. “This degrading offspring is not just ugly, it damages the wildlife that has taken refuge along these valuable wildlife corridors that are currently dotted with food and beverage packaging jammed and millions of cigarette butts. According to the Sunday Times, Keep Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton welcomed the use of surveillance cameras like LitterCam, saying: “We can not go on like this. There are British roads of which we are aware that they are never cleared. Its desecration. Check out: Top tips to help the environment on a tight budget

