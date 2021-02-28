Azerbaijanis eager to return to Nago-Karabakh





Reconstruction will be a monumental task, and the government is now rushing to build infrastructure to support a returning population, budgeting about $ 1.4 billion in 2021 for reconstruction in the newly reclaimed territories, with similar investments expected to continue for years, according to President Aliyev. In Fuzuli, an international airport is rapidly taking shape in the ruins of a long-abandoned city. Since the ground collapsed on Jan. 14, military mining teams have barely kept up with dozens of land movers setting up the 3,000-meter runway, which officials say will be completed by August. Now that we have restored our territory, we are starting to develop the transport infrastructure, said Ferhan Boliyev, an Azerbaijan Airlines official, who spoke on a symphony of noisy classes. From Fuzil, a 63-lane multi-lane highway is being built to the main town of Shusha, which was recaptured by Azerbaijani forces during recent fighting. The new electricity poles are already crossing the route, now renamed Victory Street. The engineers plan to be completed by the middle of next year. While the last 44-day war produced a victory for Azerbaijan, for ethnic Armenians, there was no such solution. Mets Tagher or Byk Talar, a village of regular tin-roofed houses piled up around an antique-looking church on a snow-covered hill, had been held by Armenian forces since the first war. The Armenian-majority agreement lies in a part of the Nago-Karabakh lowland that Azerbaijan regained after the November ceasefire agreement. It is now abandoned. Newly fluttering Azerbaijani flags in buildings are the only thing moving in the village. In one yard, a Spiderman figurine climbed a fence, waiting for a boy who would never return. Armenian officials in Nago-Karabak have said the recent war displaced more than half the population of the breakaway territory, or about 90,000 people. About 300,000-500,000 Armenians were also displaced in the first war. Most are unlikely to return to areas now under Azerbaijani control. Azerbaijani officials say full rights await those who accept Azerbaijani citizenship, but this is something few ethnic Armenians are willing to do. Officials say Azerbaijan is a multi-ethnic state and say there are already 30,000 Armenians living in the country (out of a population of 10 million). But the rights offered do not include the recognition of Armenian as an official language, although officials say people are free to speak it and that education is available in Russian as well as Azerbaijani.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos