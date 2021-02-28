Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday in Newfoundland and Labrador Local | tidings

Glen Whiffen

telegram

[email protected]

@StJohnsTelegram

The provincial Department of Health and Community Services reported seven confirmed new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, all in the Eastern Health Region.

They include three females and four males.

A person is under the age of 20; four between 20-39; one between 40-49; and one between 50-59.

A press release stated that the tracking of contacts by Public Health officials is ongoing. Anyone considering close contact is advised to quarantine.

Sunday’s report included 10 people in hospital – of those patients, six are in intensive care.

There were no new or unresolved positive cases reported on Sunday, and there were 15 new recoveries in the Eastern Health region.

The update noted there are 262 active cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Sunday.

Sixth death is reported

On Saturday, Health and Community Services reported the sixth death of the province due to Covid-19 – a man over the age of 70 in the Eastern Health region.

The department sent condolences to the individual family and urges everyone to respect family privacy at this time.

Also Saturday the department reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all in the Eastern Health region: one between the ages of 20-39; and three between 40-49. There were 18 new recoveries in the Eastern Health region reported Saturday, and one new recovery in the Central Health region.

Vaccination plan

On Friday the department released its COVID-19 vaccination plan and launched a pre-registration system to help regional health authorities plan and coordinate appointments.

The purpose of pre-registration is to allow people to identify how they wish to be contacted by their regional health authority once an appointment is available.

Pre-registration began on Saturday for people 70 and older. The department said it is pleased with the public response. As of Saturday, 24,246 people had pre-registered for their vaccination appointment.

People who have internet access are encouraged as much as possible to use the online pre-registration option. They can pre-register online here. Anyone who knows of someone who has the right to pre-register and may need assistance with pre-registration is encouraged to help as you can pre-register on someone’s behalf.

A telephone pre-registration option is available for people who do not have internet access and cannot pre-register online. They can call 1-833-668-3930 or 709-273-3930 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

To ensure a smooth pre-registration process, people aged 70 and over are required to wait and pre-register based on their last name:

From Friday, February 26 to Sunday, February 28, people 70 years and older with adjectives beginning with A to F can register in advance; Monday, March 1, through Wednesday, March 3, persons 70 years of age and older with adjectives beginning with G to L may be pre-registered; and from Thursday, March 4 to Saturday, March 6, people 70 years and older with surnames can register in advance.

As of Sunday, March 7, persons 70 years of age and older who were unable to register in advance during the dates listed above can do so.

Pre-registration for the various groups in Phase Two will begin in mid-late March.