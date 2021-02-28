International
Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday in Newfoundland and Labrador Local | tidings
Glen Whiffen
telegram
[email protected]
@StJohnsTelegram
The provincial Department of Health and Community Services reported seven confirmed new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, all in the Eastern Health Region.
They include three females and four males.
A person is under the age of 20; four between 20-39; one between 40-49; and one between 50-59.
A press release stated that the tracking of contacts by Public Health officials is ongoing. Anyone considering close contact is advised to quarantine.
Sunday’s report included 10 people in hospital – of those patients, six are in intensive care.
There were no new or unresolved positive cases reported on Sunday, and there were 15 new recoveries in the Eastern Health region.
The update noted there are 262 active cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Sunday.
Sixth death is reported
On Saturday, Health and Community Services reported the sixth death of the province due to Covid-19 – a man over the age of 70 in the Eastern Health region.
The department sent condolences to the individual family and urges everyone to respect family privacy at this time.
Also Saturday the department reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all in the Eastern Health region: one between the ages of 20-39; and three between 40-49. There were 18 new recoveries in the Eastern Health region reported Saturday, and one new recovery in the Central Health region.
Vaccination plan
On Friday the department released its COVID-19 vaccination plan and launched a pre-registration system to help regional health authorities plan and coordinate appointments.
The purpose of pre-registration is to allow people to identify how they wish to be contacted by their regional health authority once an appointment is available.
Pre-registration began on Saturday for people 70 and older. The department said it is pleased with the public response. As of Saturday, 24,246 people had pre-registered for their vaccination appointment.
People who have internet access are encouraged as much as possible to use the online pre-registration option. They can pre-register online here. Anyone who knows of someone who has the right to pre-register and may need assistance with pre-registration is encouraged to help as you can pre-register on someone’s behalf.
A telephone pre-registration option is available for people who do not have internet access and cannot pre-register online. They can call 1-833-668-3930 or 709-273-3930 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
To ensure a smooth pre-registration process, people aged 70 and over are required to wait and pre-register based on their last name:
From Friday, February 26 to Sunday, February 28, people 70 years and older with adjectives beginning with A to F can register in advance; Monday, March 1, through Wednesday, March 3, persons 70 years of age and older with adjectives beginning with G to L may be pre-registered; and from Thursday, March 4 to Saturday, March 6, people 70 years and older with surnames can register in advance.
As of Sunday, March 7, persons 70 years of age and older who were unable to register in advance during the dates listed above can do so.
Pre-registration for the various groups in Phase Two will begin in mid-late March.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]