More countries condemn Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia





Pakistani PM’s Special Adviser Denies Findings of US Intelligence Report on Khashoggi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans special adviser on religious harmony and the Middle East has denied the findings of a US intelligence report containing an assessment of the Jamal Khashoggi assassination case, calling it baseless.

Saudi journalist Khashoggi was killed in October 2018 at the Consulates of the Kingdoms in Istanbul, where he had gone to complete documents related to his divorce.

The Saudi government has met the demands of justice and the propaganda against the leadership of the Kingdoms is baseless, said Tahir Ashrafi, chairman of the Ulema Council of Pakistan (PUC), during a convention in Lahore on Saturday.

He expressed solidarity with the Kingdom, adding that the ties between the two countries are strong and permanent and nothing can ruin the relationship.

It has been a negative campaign against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman since day one, but he laid the foundations for moderation policies in Saudi Arabia and his 2030 Vision is for the development of the Kingdom and the entire Arab World, Ashrafi said.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia after the report was released, saying Islamabad recognized the Kingdoms’ efforts to bring Khashoggi’s killers to justice.

In an official statement issued in Islamabad, the Foreign Office noted that Saudi authorities had described the killing as a heinous crime and a flagrant violation of the laws and values ​​of the Kingdoms.

The Saudi government has further underlined that it has taken all possible measures within its legal system to ensure that those responsible are properly investigated, convicted and punished, and that justice is done, the statement continued.

Pakistan underlines respect for the rule of law, respect for national sovereignty and the protection and promotion of human rights by all states, in accordance with their respective constitutional frameworks and international obligations, he added.

Saudi Arabia has already refuted the content of the report, saying it completely rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report concerning the leadership of the Kingdoms and notes that the report contained incorrect information and conclusions.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry noted that the people responsible for the murder had been convicted and convicted in Saudi courts, and that these sentences were welcomed by Jamal Khashoggi’s family.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos