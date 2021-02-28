Czech Republic targets Russian vaccine amid increased cases of COVID | Coronavirus pandemic news

Prime Minister Andrei Babis says the hit country can not wait for EU approval for Russia’s shooting of Sputink V.

The Czech Republic has demanded a batch of Russ Sputnik V vaccines as it awaits delayed EU-procured delayed shootings, the president said on Sunday, adding that Prague would also consider seeking Chinese strikes.

The EU member has been ranked among the countries hardest hit by the COVID pandemic in recent weeks, with an increasing number of infections and deaths, as the situation has been exacerbated by new variants of the virus.

The spread of vaccinations has been slower than expected with only 650,000 strikes administered since December in the 10.7 million-strong country, which Czech politicians blame for slow EU procurement.

“After consulting with the prime minister, I sent a letter to (Russian President) Vladimir Putin, asking him for a supply of the Sputnik vaccine,” President Milos Zeman told Prima TV.

Information from the Russian embassy suggests he may arrive in the coming days, he said.

Zeman said he would also welcome the Chinas Sinopharm vaccine in the country which has registered over 1.2 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 and more than 20,000 deaths, arguing that the vaccines have no ideology.

The Czechs have shown distrust of vaccines on social media, fueled by their experience with low-quality Soviet-made goods shipped to their country during the four decades of Communism in 1948-89.

Neither Sputnik V nor Sinopharm have been approved by the European Union EMA regulator, unlike the Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccines currently used in the Czech Republic.

But Zeman and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said they would not expect the EMA to give the green light.

We can not wait for the EMA, when Russia has not applied (for approval), Babis told CNN Prima News. He said approval by the Czech drug authority, SUKL, would suffice.

SUKL should review the documentation and if they approve it, the Ministry of Health should issue an exception and then, whoever is interested can be inoculated, he said.

Babis and Zeman have already received both strokes of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.

Separately, Babis said the government will discuss on Monday whether to impose mandatory COVID-19 testing on the country’s largest companies. The announcement came after the government imposed stricter restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The seven-day average of new daily infections in the Czech Republic reached 1,383 per million people on Saturday, the highest infection rate in the world, according to data from Our World to Data.

Babis said Sunday that his minority government will discuss whether to require companies with at least 250 employees to test their employees for COVID-19 or face a fine of up to 500,000 crowns ($ 23,077.63), to be effective from 5 March.

During the first wave of COVID-19 in the Czech Republic last spring, several companies closed temporarily, which contributed to a record contraction of the economy in the second quarter.

But the recent wave has led to a higher number of people in a serious condition due to COVID-19 and some hospitals have been forced to transfer patients hundreds of miles due to lack of capacity.

About one in 10 Czechs have been infected with the coronavirus over the past year, and the death toll has risen to 20,339 from about 600 five months ago.