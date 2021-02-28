Coronavirus: Thousands protest in Argentina over ‘VIP vaccinations’ scandal





BUENOS AIRES – Thousands of people demonstrated in cities across Argentina on Saturday to protest the “VIP vaccines” scandal that forced the health minister to resign. Guinness Gonzalez Garcia left a week ago at the request of the president after it emerged that his friends had been able to cross the coronavirus inoculation line. Protesters holding placards reading “Give me my vaccine” and “Stop wasting our money” gathered outside government headquarters at Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires. “They started vaccinating government friends. It is not appropriate. They are stealing someone else’s life,” protester Irene Marcet told AFP. Ever since Argentina began vaccinating its people, only health care workers had received the blow until Wednesday, when over 70 in Buenos Aires province were also invited to be immunized. On Monday, the government released a list of 70 people who received the vaccine outside the official campaign, which included 38-year-old Economy Minister and former President Eduardo Duhalde, his wife and their children. On the railings in front of the Casa Rosada, the seat of government and the president’s office, protesters put black body bags with the names of vaccinated pro-government leaders. President Alberto Fernandez condemned their actions. “The way to demonstrate in a democracy can not be to display mortal bags with the names of political leaders in front of the Casa Rosada,” he wrote on Twitter. “This unfortunate act only shows how many opponents see the Republic. Let us not remain silent in the face of such an act of barbarism.” The demonstrations took place without incident except for some friction between protesters and union activists in front of the president’s official residence. Protesters also gathered in other cities including Cordoba, Rosario and and Mar del Plata. With a population of 44 million, Argentina has recorded more than two million infections and about 52,000 deaths from coronavirus. One million people have already been inoculated, according to the government. Argentina has received 1.22 million doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine, about 580,000 doses from Covishield, the Serum Institute of India, and 904,000 shots from China’s Sinopharm.







