South Africa signs J&J vaccine deal, eases restrictions

Photograph Photograph: A worker sees the second birth of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine (COVID-19) discharged at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, February 27, 2021. Kim Ludbrook / Pool through REUTERS Health & Pharmaceuticals

Reuters staff





JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa has signed an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to provide 11 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine and ease restrictions due to a drop in new cases, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday. South Africa has been the most hit on the continent by the pandemic, recording almost half of the deaths from COVID-19 and more than a third of the reported infections. But daily cases have dropped below 2,000, from a peak of over 20,000 last month during a second wave of infections. Ramaphosa said in a televised address that 2.8 million of J&J doses would be delivered in the second quarter, with the rest distributed throughout the year. South Africa began administering the single-dose J&J vaccine this month in a research study targeting healthcare workers but has yet to take pictures of the wider population, unlike many Western countries. Ramaphosa said 20 million doses of the Pfizers vaccine had also been provided, 12 million shots would come from the COVAX World Health Organization scheme and that the government was finalizing its allocation from the African Union. In total the country aims to vaccinate 40 million people, or two-thirds of the population. Ramaphosa said that so far more than 67,000 health workers had received the J&J vaccine. The second phase of the country vaccination program, which includes the elderly, essential workers and those with co-illness, would begin around the end of April or the beginning of May. The cabinet had decided to move the country from alarm level 3 to 1, he added, which means a shorter curfew from midnight to 4am, meetings will be allowed and alcohol sales will return to normal license provisions. The easing of restrictions should not be seen as a reason to abandon precautions, Ramaphosa said. The threat of a third wave is constantly present. Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Jane Merriman Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters. 2020 Reuters All rights reserved.





