Matrix results highlight unequal schooling in South Africa …

If we ever suspected inequality in South African schools, it was finally cleared by the announcement of the 2020 matrix results. After 147 exam papers were placed, of which eight million were printed and scored in 179 centers by more that 65,000 markers the pass rate was 76.2%.

Compared to the passing rate of 81.3% of the 2019 class, this is a decrease of 5.1%. Given the conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic, and given that some matrices have missed school for more than one term, these figures are nothing to be ashamed of: in fact, it is excellent! It testifies to the work of teachers, principals, department officials and parents. Everyone had a hand in the success of the 2020 class.

INEQUALITY

However, the inequality of the South African education system is not the only aspect that was discovered by the pandemic. Thanks to the pandemic, society gained new respect for the role of teachers in the development and education of our children. Parents who were normally critical of teachers’ work and tried to take on that role during the pandemic quickly discovered that it is not that easy.

With this analysis, there are three aspects that need to be emphasized. First: is there a noticeable difference between the impact of the pandemic on private schools versus public schools, and if so, what is the cause? Second: how big is the impact of the pandemic on the results of government schools and is there any plan to address similar problems? Last, to what extent have the factors that negatively impacted the matrix results and been detected by the pandemic been addressed?

IEB Schools

The IEB school transition matrix rate in 2020 is 98.07%. This is less than 1% lower than the previous years pass rate of 98.82%. So there is no significant difference in the private school transition matrix rate when comparing 2019 with the 2020 pandemic.

In my opinion, these excellent results are due to the fact that students in these schools had regular access to online classrooms. As a result, private schools were able to absorb the impact of Covid-19. Thanks to more resources, private schools can offer students a full school year. In fact, due to the smooth transition to online classes, they hardly lost any time. In a television interview, a director revealed that they had not lost a single day. A matrix student at the same school mentioned that they had already worked online on their tablets before the pandemic started.

I should add that many independent schools did not have full access to online classrooms and therefore had to turn to traditional distance learning strategies. But with skilled teachers and the determination and perseverance of the students, a high level of success was achieved.

Impact of Covid-19

The second question that needs to be investigated is whether the pandemic had an effect on government school outcomes. The following table shows the Covid-19 figures on February 21, one day before the results are announced:

It appears that while the Covid-19 pandemic had no significant impact on the private school passing matrix rate, the impact of the virus on public schools varied from mild, to significant, to large and extraordinary. The figures also show that there was no correlation between the number of infections and deaths and the matrix results. The reduction in the rate of passage of the three provinces where most infections occurred (Gauteng, Western Cape and CIS) was slight or significant. In the Western Cape, there was only a slight decline (2.4%) while the decline in Gauteng (3.5%), the Free State (3.2%) and KwaZulu-Natal (3.7%) was significant.

In contrast, the decline in the results of rural provinces with their large distances was quite severe: Limpopo (-5%), Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape (-8.3) and North-West (-10.6%). The Northern Cape, the largest province by area, found that the great distances between schools and district offices in the absence of internet equipment were probably a very high mountain to climb. The passage rate shows a large drop of 10.5% which means that the passage rate of 66% is the lowest of the nine provinces.

Cyrils tablet

This raises the question of the location of the tablets that the president promised to the government schools of the countries in his address to the Nation State two years ago. Could he have made a difference? The mere provision of tablets is not enough to ensure a successful online education. Requires trained staff, who in turn can guide students. I admit that in the modern era the opposite can probably happen: young people in many cases are far ahead of their parents when it comes to technology.

However, this does not change the situation of the matrix in a remote rural area of ​​the Eastern Cape who begged in a television interview last year that the government should not forget them. As heartbreaking as it may seem, this is exactly what the government has done. The Eastern Cape crossing rate fell by 8.3% from 76.5% to 68.1%.

Basic defects

It will take more than a matrix norm to convince us that everything is fine with education. My research (see table above) shows that the most important factor, which had a negative effect on the transition matrix rate, was not the virus in itself, but perhaps the fundamental shortcomings in the education system.

An aspect that requires urgent attention (which I wrote about ad nauseam) is the large number of schools, especially in rural areas, which do not yet have access to basic facilities such as toilets and running water. Its effect on the rate of passage of rural provinces is clearly visible in the table above. Teacher shortages and the violence that has plagued South African schools for some time now, including gang violence in the Cape Flats, remain a growing problem.

Mathematics and science

A disturbing aspect of the matrix results is the reduction in the number of maths taking math and physical science, which I had already highlighted last year. These courses are supposed to equip students for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). This indicates impaired schooling. The students are trained for the exam instead of being taught. More attention should be paid to problem solving.

Teaching in the mother tongue

By now, everyone knows that a child learns better and excels in their native language. But this privilege is reserved for those who have the language of instruction in African and English. It is these schools whose names shine on the merit list. It is these schools whose students reach high positions and it is these matrices that are at the top of the list for scholarships. Ironically, the results were announced on International Mother Language Day, and to be fair, the minister made a special effort to speak in her mother tongue.

We need more of this.

Poverty

Poverty still plays a role in the results: this is evidenced by the fact that the seven major districts were all in or around major cities. They are: Tshwane South, the main district, followed by Johannesburg West, Gauteng North, Johannesburg North and Sedibeng East, also in Gauteng. They are followed by Metropole North to Cape Town and Ekurhuleni South. This is not the first time the six main districts are all in Gauteng. And then we have three districts in the Free State.

Positive aspects

There are a number of positive aspects that stand out in the results and let’s give the department and the minister the credit where they are needed. In many poorer neighborhoods, a welcome positive change is evident: 275,615 matrices from so-called fee-free schools passed with bachelor’s permits. This gives them access to universities and other tertiary institutions. It is refreshing to say that more and more young people are rising above their circumstances.

Something that is often criticized is the 70,560 11th graders who were raised in the matrix. Nearly 24,000 of them took advantage of this opportunity and passed it, 1,065 with differences.

Another feather in the education department is that they also offered citizens in prison the opportunity to raise their standard of living by sitting on the exam. Out of 133 candidates, 110 (83%) passed, of which 71 received exceptions.

Students with disabilities also scored, with a total of 2,161 maths with special education needs listed for the exam, of which 2,058 (95%) passed. They achieved more than 900 differences and 563 exceptions. This was also the second time only that the exam included sign language, technical science and civil technology.

Despite the lower passing rate, it is gratifying to see that the number of differences and exclusions from universities has increased. In this regard, the quality assurance council (Umalusi) did the right thing by insisting that the exam work not be regulated. This ensured that the integrity of the brilliant matrix results was protected. It would be unfair to associate the stigmatization of an easy exam with the certificate of those who worked hard in difficult circumstances.

Lessons learned

In conclusion, we must ask whether the factors that negatively influenced the matrix results and that were detected by the pandemic have been addressed. Have any lessons been learned from 2020 to limit that impact to a minimum? I list only three aspects:

Lesson 1: Covid-19 is part of the new normal. Wearing masks and cleaning hands will still be with us for a long time and schools need to adapt to this. Masks and cleaners should be part of every school budget in the future.

Lesson 2: Online classes are here to stay. Even if it is a modest start (for example through WhatsApp networks), schools will have to start using technology.

Lesson 3: The government can not do everything for us. There is simply not enough money left (for reasons known to all of us) and school communities will have to act accordingly. We need to do more things for ourselves. Schools will need to partner with businesses in their areas. It’s time for them to return to the communities that keep their stores open.

A call

To summarize: the 76.2% pass rate is still an excellent achievement and any successful matrix in the 2020 class deserves praise. Not only have you passed an exam in difficult circumstances; you also proved that not even a pandemic can knock you down. Congratulations to you all. Well deserved wellness.

I have said it before, and today I repeat it with confidence: the success of math 2020 became possible because most teachers still see their task as a calling. Thanks to their tireless work and that of their colleagues in the district offices, South Africa can boast of a matrix pass rate that the whole country can be proud of.

They are the real heroes who deserve our thanks and appreciation. DM

Michael le Cordeur Prof. Michael le Cordeur is Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Stellenbosch Universities and Ambassador of the Report Bursary Fund.