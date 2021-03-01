Space astronauts prepare International Space Station for new solar wings

CAPA CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) Astronauts walking in space went out on Sunday to install support frames for high-efficiency solar panels arriving at the International Space Station later this year.

NASA’s Kate Rubins and Victor Glover put the mounting brackets and brackets together, then put them in place near the stations the oldest and most degraded solar wings, Reported by the Associated Press.

They had to move hundreds of pounds of brackets and backrests into duffle style bags. The appliances were so large and awkward that they had to be shared like furniture, just to get through the key.

Some of the union sites required additional energy training curves and were still not smooth enough, as indicated by the black lines. The astronauts had to use a turn key to deal with the stubborn bolts, which slowed them down. At one point, they were almost an hour behind.

Who painted this black line painted a little off the lines, Glover said in a particularly troublesome place.

Work well for our skills in the garden here, replied the Control Mission, encouraging it to move on.

With more people and experiments flying to the space station, more energy will be needed to keep everything working, according to NASA. The six new solar panels to be delivered in pairs by SpaceX over the next year or so should increase the stations’ electrical capacity by as much as 30%.

Rubins and Glover worked on the foundations for the first two solar panels, to be launched in June, according to the AP.

The eight solar panels up there are now 12 to 20 years old, most of them have spent their design lives and are getting worse. Each panel is 112 meters long by 39 meters wide. Tips for counting the center frame, each pair extends 240 meters (73 meters), longer than an opening of the wings of the Boeing 777s.

Boeing is supplying new roll-up panels, about half the size of the old ones, but just as powerful thanks to the latest solar cell technology. They will be placed at an angle above the old ones, which will continue to function.

A prototype was tested at the space station in 2017.

The Rubins helmet introduced a new high-definition camera that provided stunning views, especially those showing the blue living Earth 270 miles below. Pretty fantastic, Observed Mission Control.

Sunday’s space walk was the third for infectious disease specialist Rubins and Navy Glover pilot who could both end up flying to the moon.

They were among 18 astronauts newly assigned to NASA’s Artemis lunar landing program, the AP confirmed. The next walkers of the moon will come from this group.

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris made a congratulatory call to Glover, the first African-American astronaut to live full-time on the space station. NASA released the video exchange on Saturday.

The story you are doing, we are very proud of you, Harris said. Like the other first, Glover replied, it will not be the last. We want to make sure we can keep doing new things, he said.

Rubins will be out again Friday with Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi to complete preliminary work on the solar panel and blow out and move the ammonia cooler hoses.

Glover and Noguchi were among four astronauts who arrived via SpaceX in November. The Rubins left Kazakhstan in October along with two Russians. Everyone is scheduled to return to Earth this spring.