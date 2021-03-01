KB: At least 18 killed by Myanmar forces in several cities

The deaths are said to have occurred as a result of live ammunition fired at crowds in Yangon, Dawei, Mandalay, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku, the UN Office for Human Rights said in a statement referring to several cities, adding that the forces also used tear gas, flash- grenade launchers and stun grenades.

An Associated Press reporter was taken into custody by police Saturday morning while covering news of the protests. The journalist, Thein Zaw, remains in police custody.

The AP called for his immediate release.

Independent journalists should be allowed to report the news freely and securely without fear of retribution. The AP puts in the strongest terms the arbitrary ban of Thein Zaw, said Ian Phillips, AP vice president for international news. The Myanmar Foreign Correspondents Club also condemned the arrest.

The Democratic Voice of Burma reported that as of 5pm in Myanmar, there had been 19 confirmed deaths in nine cities, with 10 more unconfirmed deaths. The independent media company broadcasts on satellite and digital terrestrial television, as well as on the Internet.

DVB counted five deaths in Yangon and two in Mandalay, the largest and second largest cities.

It recorded five deaths in Dawei, a much smaller city in southeastern Myanmar that has seen tens of thousands of protesters almost every day since the coup. Witnesses said the Sunday march was also large and people were determined not to be kicked out of the streets.

Confirmation of the protesters’ deaths has been difficult amid chaos and a general lack of news from official sources, particularly in areas outside Yangon, Mandalay and the capital Naypyitaw. But in many cases, the photos and videos circulated showed the circumstances of the killings and the horrific photos of the bodies.

The Independent Relief Society of Political Prisoners reported that it was aware that about 1,000 people were arrested on Sunday, of whom they were able to identify 270. This brought to 1,132 the total number of people the group has confirmed arrested, charged or convicted since the coup.

Gunfire was reported almost as soon as protests began Sunday morning in Yangon, as police also opened tear gas and water cannons as they tried to clear the streets. Photos of cartridges from live ammunition used in assault rifles were posted on social media.

Initial reports on social media identified a young boy believed to have been killed. His body was shown in photos and video lying on a sidewalk while other protesters took him away.

In Dawei, local media reported at least three people were killed during a protest march, backed by photos and videos. Photos on social media showed an injured man in the care of medical staff.

As of Sunday, there had been eight confirmed reports of hostage-taking killings, according to the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the crackdown, calling unacceptable the use of deadly force against peaceful protesters and arbitrary arrests, and expressed serious concern about the rise in deaths and serious injuries, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The secretary-general calls on the international community to unite and send a clear signal to the military that it must respect the will of the people of Myanmar as expressed through elections and stop oppression, Dujarric said.

U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, also condemned the violence. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan issued a statement saying the United States is alarmed by the violence and stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar who continue to boldly express their aspirations for democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights.

Washington has imposed sanctions on Myanmar over the coup, and Sullivan said it will impose further costs on those responsible, promising details in the coming days.

The February 1 coup overturned years of slow progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule. The Suu Kyis National Democratic League party would have been installed for a second five-year term in office, but the military blocked Parliament from convening and barred him and President Win Myint, as well as other senior members of the Suu Kyis government.

On Sunday morning, medical students marched on Yangon near the intersection of Hledan Center, which has become the gathering point for protesters who then head out to other parts of the city.

Videos and photos showed protesters running as police set them on fire, and residents putting up makeshift roadblocks to slow their progress. Some protesters managed to throw tear gas canisters back at police. Nearby, residents were begging police to release those they took from the street and got into police trucks to take them with them. Dozens or more were believed to have been detained.

The world is watching the actions of the Myanmar military junta and will hold them accountable, said Phil Robertson, deputy director of Asia for New York-based Human Rights Watch. Live ammunition should not be used to control or disperse protests and lethal force can only be used to protect lives or prevent serious harm.

Security forces began using harsher tactics on Saturday, taking precautionary measures to quell the protests and making many, if not hundreds, arrests. Larger numbers of soldiers also joined the police. Many of those arrested were taken to Insein Prison on the northern outskirts of Yangons, historically known for holding political prisoners.

According to the Association for the Aid of Political Prisoners, as of Saturday, 854 people had been arrested, charged or convicted at one point in connection with the coup, and 771 were being detained or wanted for arrest. The group said that while documenting 75 new arrests, it realized that hundreds more were also taken on Saturday in Yangon and elsewhere.