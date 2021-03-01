Syria says Israel is attacking areas south of Damascus





CAIRO / AMMAN (Reuters) – The Syrian army said Sunday night that rockets fired by Israel struck parts of southern Damascus in an escalation of attacks that regional intelligence sources say target Iran-linked assets. A Syrian army statement said the attack came from the Golan Heights and that it had shot down most of the rockets, in the second such strike in less than a month on the outskirts of the capital. An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment on the report. Israel has hit a wider range of targets than usual since the beginning of the year, including a major offensive on Iran-linked strongholds further east near the border with Iraq. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Friday that Israel was taking action almost every week to prevent Iran from closing in on Syria. Regional intelligence sources say the Iuds Quds Force and the militias it supports, whose presence has spread to Syria in recent years, have a strong presence in the Sayeda Zainab neighborhood south of Damascus, where Iran-backed militias have a range underground bases. Israel has regularly attacked what it says are Iran-linked targets in Syria in recent years, and has stepped up such attacks this year in what Western intelligence sources describe as a shadow war to reduce Iran’s influence. Israeli Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi said in December Israel had hit over 500 targets by 2020. The government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assads has never publicly acknowledged that there are Iranian forces acting on its behalf in the Syrian civil war, only that Tehran has sent military advisers. The entry of thousands of Shiite militias from Afghanistan into Lebanon to fight alongside Assad had helped the authoritarian ruler survive a widespread armed uprising that emerged from a violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2011. Western intelligence sources say Israeli attacks this year have damaged Iran’s vast military might in Syria without causing a major escalation of hostilities. Iran has built underground tunnels and spread fraud to help mitigate the impact of repeated Israeli attacks on its elaborate military infrastructure in the country, say Syrian military deserters. Reporting by Nayera Abdallah in Dubai and Dan Williams in Israel and Suleiman al-Khalidi in Amman; Edited by Peter Cooney and Stephen Coates

