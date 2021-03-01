Michael Kovrig’s wife says she hopes Biden’s ‘powerful’ words lead to action – National

U.S. President Joe Biden made headlines last week when he issued a clear rebuke to China over the arbitrary detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor and vowed to work to bring them home.

And as the comments sparked headlines around the world, they may have sparked something else: hope.

In an interview with Western BlocMercedes Stephenson, Vina Nadjibulla described the pledge by Biden as “strong” and says it left him feeling that he understands the heavy price her husband Michael Kovrig and Canadian colleague Michael Spavor have carried over the past two years.

“Hearing President Biden say those words were really exciting – making him refer to Michael and Michael Spavor by name to call for their release was touching,” she said.

“What I took away from her is that President Biden has compassion for the unjust suffering that Michael and Michael Spavor are going through, and that he understands that Canada has paid a really high price since accepting the extradition request from the US two. years ago. ”

The story goes down the ad

READ MORE: Human beings are not spare chips: Biden calls on China to release 2 Michaels

Beijing captured Kovrig and Spavor in December 2018 just days after Canada arrested Huawei Meng Wanzhou CFO by U.S. order, with which Canada has an old extradition treaty.

Chinese officials have repeatedly made public comments linking the arrest of two Michaels to the arrest of Meng, who is fighting her extradition to the US in a court in Vancouver.











9:41 Huawei Canada will not condemn the banning of 2 Michaels in China





Huawei Canada will not condemn the banning of 2 Michaels in China on February 14, 2021



Meng and her company face dozens of charges in connection with charges of stealing corporate secrets and sanctions against Iran, but she has been released on bail and lives at her Vancouver residence.

Trends Lady Gaga’s dogs were found safe after a violent robbery, police say

The BC baby who rarely fights cancer dies; raising money to go to other babies in need

Kovrig and Spavor, meanwhile, have been held in Chinese prisons with limited access to consular service and have been charged with vague allegations of endangering national security.

The story goes down the ad

Read more: ‘Despicable’: China criticizes Canada for statement against arbitrary ban

Chinese officials have not provided any evidence for these allegations, in contrast to US authorities who have detailed their allegations in lengthy legal files as part of the process of filing legitimate charges.

Biden addressed the two Michaels detentions on February 23 in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and vowed that the US would work to secure their release.

Human beings are not spare chips, Biden said.

“We will work together until we get their safe return. Canada and the United States will stand together against the abuse of universal rights and democratic freedom.

Read more: Canadian Michael Kovrig receives his first third year consular visit to Chinese detention

Nadjibulla described that public engagement as “really significant” and said he hopes to see action.

“I hope our government will seize this moment and work very closely and urgently with Biden’s team to translate those important words into action so that Michaels is, in fact, free,” she said.











2:28 Hopes Biden can help free the two Michaels





Hopes Biden can help free the two Michaels



Canada’s efforts to free Kovrig and Spavor appear to have been the basis of a new international pact punishing the state-sponsored arbitrary detention of foreign nationals for political purposes.

The story goes down the ad

Fifty-seven countries signed the Canada-led declaration this month, which did not mention any specific country but aimed to stigmatize the practice in the same way that similar pacts have denounced and shamed landmine use.

The agreement is modeled on Article 5 of NATO, which is the principle of collective defense.

An attack on one member, in other words, is considered an attack on everyone.

Read more: As China cites the attack, no nation singled out in the arbitrary detention statement: Garneau

Shortly afterwards, the House of Commons urged the government to declare Beijing’s persecution of Uighur Muslims a genocide, in a vote that saw the support of Liberal MPs – but abstentions from the cabinet.