Lessons from the coronavirus outbreak

In one year since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak in India, more than 11 million people have been infected and more than 160,000 have lost their lives. And while India has managed to control its first wave (and so far, only the big wave) of infections, the way the pandemic unfolded throughout the year has left behind numerous statistics on the virus spreading both statistically as well as in the epidemiological one.

Over the past year, government-appointed scientists as well as independent data across the country began a massive tracking exercise that studies the spread of the virus in the country. Not only did this data provide a clear in-depth picture of how the virus covered the entire country within a few months, but it also showed how the first wave of the outbreak eventually receded.

Within these data also lie essential lessons to be learned (especially given how cases are again unfolding in recent weeks). It can detect which signs appear at the beginning of a Covid wave so that governments and people can prepare for a fresh hike.

How the pandemic developed

While the first set of cases was reported in India on March 2, the first month or so of the spread of the disease in the country mainly consisted of infections reported to people traveling abroad, or their families, friends, colleagues and neighbors. Cases were mostly confined to the subway that saw a large influx of international travelers, with Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai becoming the early areas of concentration of infections.

Since most of the first month of the outbreak, March 2020 – there were a few isolated cases in Kerala in January, but the Covid outbreak in India really started in March – there was no restriction on the movement of people, infections slowly ceased to be confined to isolated groups within cities (such as buildings or localities), and a slow but steady flow of cases began to appear throughout the states. The national blockade began only on March 25th.

Driven by cases from the three metros mentioned above, Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu began to emerge as India’s first hottest states from early April. In the first week for April, almost half of all cases across India came from just these three regions Maharashtra was responsible for 19% of all new infections, Tamil Nadu 15% and Delhi 12%.

These three regions remained the largest contributors to the national rally over the next two months, May and June. No other state managed to report the type of number of infections these three were displaying at the time. By the end of July the blast began to blow uncontrollably in other regions of the country. The first state besides the Grand Troika was Andhra Pradesh. This again followed a trajectory more or less like those before one or two hot regions first appeared, which later lead to a steady stream of infections in other regions. Karnataka (with Bengaluru becoming a hotspot) quickly followed on foot.

By early August the cases were inflated in other regions. An important point to note is that the other category in the table refers to a cluster of 30 states or Union Territories, which puts into perspective how large the numbers were from the states that saw the first Maharashtra eruption, Tamil Nadu, Delhi , and later Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The affected regions initially made the census of Indians in the initial months of the outbreak; other states began to swell after August, when the country saw cases that had really spread across the nation moving away from the spread concentrated in the hotspot.

This phenomenon is not limited to India, and it is very important to understand how this virus spreads all over the world. The trend of a number of hotspot regions appearing first, then a heavy and steady stream of cases from middle-population regions, was identical in almost every large country that has seen outbreaks.

A look at the rise and fall of the first wave of coronavirus disease in India (Covid-19)

In the US, New York City (and later NY state) along with California were the first outbreaks of the virus, before it spread to the Midwest and South. The same trend was evident in Brazil, where the virus first rallied around So Paulo and Rio de Janeiro before destroying rural parts of the country. In the UK, London and was the first blast center before cases surfaced across the country.

On the other hand, when cases began to recede, this phenomenon worked quite the opposite. The drop in cases was generally driven by the hotspot regions first, and then other regions brought control of their outbreak. When the Indian wave peaked in mid-September, seven regions Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala were responsible for 64% of all infections in the country, while the other 30 states / UT were responsible only for 36% The decline in the total number started with the previous group seeing a massive decline in infections. In the week that the Indian wave peaked (September 16, 2020) Maharashtra’s share of the country’s infection was 24%. In the next two months, states’ contribution to new infections nationwide fell to 9%. Similarly, the share of Tamil Nadus jumped from 20% in early August to 5% by the end of November. On the other hand, other states were responsible for 36% of India’s infections on September 16, and their share rose to 47% by the end of November.

Learn from the trend

The reason why this hot spot first, and then the wider tendency to spread is essential is because it can serve as a warning for second waves, or warn of wider revival trends. While much has been written about the recent increase in cases in a number of states (led by Maharashtra) what is alarming is that the trend is following almost the same pattern as before.

Cases were first blown up in Maharashtra, which was followed by Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, while Kerala remained a hot spot from the first wave. Now cases are rising again in cities like Delhi – about 250 a day over the last three days from 130 to the corresponding three days a week ago.

At a time when travel restrictions across the country are at their lowest levels since the onset of the explosion, it would not be surprising if the first waves hit the hotspot first, then the trend of wider spread begins to reappear. Currently, the country is in the first phase of this trend with a number of hotspot regions emerging. Unless some drastic measures are taken to control the spread of the virus in these regions immediately, the second phase of this trend will see a massive increase in cases across the country soon.