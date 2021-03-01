Determinant: Making a difference in life, world | Local News

One of the most frustrating things about life is that the people who are committed to making a difference are the ones who so often lose sight of their worth. When you are trying to change the world, it is easy to forget the next step.

Which is why, forgiving my joyful immaturity, I have to talk about Disney “Frozen”.

The second film is one of my favorites of all time, probably because of Olaf, let’s be honest. It’s a good felt movie and it’s a good character with incredible charm.

But at the darkest point of the film, Anna, thinking Elsa is dead, comes to the sad end of herself. She sings a song called The Next Right Thing. Even when you have no hope or know what to do, just do the right thing next. This is the message and it is profound.

The same message comes to us 70 years ago through Elizabeth Eliot, the wife of missionary martyr Jim Eliot, killed by the tribe he went to evangelize.

Elizabeth wrote,

Work or suffering, be your own behavior;

In His beloved presence, the rest of His tranquility,

Let the light of his countenance be thy psalm,

Strong in His faithfulness, praise and sing.

Then as He does with you, do the next thing.

When things go well, the next thing is easily listed by our calendars, secretaries or spouses. But when things go south, well, the next thing right away is in the dock, in court for her life.

Too often, in the sharpness of darkness, we see the small actions that make up our lives as insignificant and we overlook them. And yet, the biggest crime, especially to a leader, is to minimize everything. To underestimate something means to extract meaning from it and throw it away.

Every moment carries an eternity of meaning within it.

Imagine the lighthouse on St. Augustine 100 years ago taking a break for five minutes, justifying it by underestimating the importance of those five minutes. What are the chances that a ship would come now?

Imagine a ship captain taking his eyes off the horizon because, after all, this particular ship is submerged?

It’s a slippery slope and I find myself whenever my life takes a twisted turn in that darkness.

When Anna really realizes the darkness around her, her magnificent vision of what she is doing breaks down and she is forced to realize how small she is.

When Elizabeth lost her husband, she was forced to return to this simple truth.

We are called only to do the right thing, not to change the world.

Yes, I get excited more than a kid on donut day when we talk about great designs and visions, but I also get excited when I see people absolutely committed to the mundane responsibilities given to them.

The best leaders do not focus on their leadership; they focus on their responsibilities. Whether you run a family, a company or an organization, we are all given the opportunity to make a difference.

What we do with that opportunity depends on us and our destiny.

Some choose the well-trodden path, and this is not a problem. But others choose the less traversed path and as Robert Frost puts it, it makes all the difference.

