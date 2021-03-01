The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has had no Black members for nearly 2 decades, says former Golden Globe president





Variety reported that the Hollywood Press Association has had no Black members for nearly two decades.

Los Angeles Times reported that none of its 87 current members are Black.

HFPA was criticized for not gathering a comprehensive organization before the Golden Globes. Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts every year Golden Globe Awards, it is said, have not had a single Black member for nearly two decades. Criticism and aftermath surrounding HFPA continued to flare up on Sunday, just hours before 78th Golden Globe Awards will premiere at 20:00 EST on NBC. Earlier this week, Los Angeles Times reported that there is no black journalist among its 87-member membership. The organization, which recruits journalists internationally, is responsible for deciding who will receive an award each year. And according to Variety, HFPA has not had a Black member since at least 2002. Former HFPA president and board member Meher Tatna addressed the criticism in an interview with Variety. “As a person of color, it’s important to me,” said Tatna, a Mumbai-born journalist. “There are just nuances, as an organization of immigrants, who write about our country of birth, seeking [for international Black journalists] has not been easy, but that does not mean we will give up. “We will continue to try and be part of the solution.” proclamation Tatna later admitted she could not remember the last Black member of the group or who she was. “It was before my time, but I do not remember where the country came from,” said Tatna, who joined the HFPA in 2002. Roberto Serra – Iguana Press / Getty Images A spokesman for HFPA told Variety that the last Black member was from Belize but did not give membership dates. HFPA on Friday addressed the criticism in a statement that promised to promote and recruit more diversity. “We are fully committed to ensuring that our membership reflects communities around the world who love film, TV and the artists who inspire and educate them,” the organization wrote. “We understand that we need to bring in Black members as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible.” A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) HFPA also faced charges that votes are easily influenced and new members are barred from joining the organization. Husam Asi, presenter of the LA Cinema, based in LA and a member of the HFPA, denied the allegations to Sky News, saying the criticism “mostly comes from jealousy”. Some celebrities and #TimesUp have called HFPA over the new reports Following the protests, Time’s Up, a group fighting sexual harassment in the workplace, called for more diversity and representation on social media. “A cosmetic adjustment is not enough,” the advocacy group wrote in an Instagram post. An accompanying photo contained a rugged Golden Globe award. A post shared by TIME’S UP (@timesupnow) The post was shared by several celebrities, including Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington, Alyssa Milano and Ava DuVernay. The LA Times report noted that the lack of diversity is reflected in this year’s Golden Globe snubs, including Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods”. —Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) February 27, 2021 “They are so used to kissing —– them because people want trophies … but it looks like yours #Time’s up, “wrote actress Ellen Pompeo. “Why do we need them? Oh that’s right, we don’t,” she added.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos