Hungarian president receives injection of China Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19 __ (cctv.com)





– Hungarian President Janos Ader called on all Hungarians to register for vaccination as soon as possible. – As of Saturday, 563,601 people have received at least one first shot of the vaccine, while 244,407 have received two shots. BUDAPEST, Feb 28 – Hungarian President Janos Ader received an injection of China Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19 on Friday as the country prepared for the third wave of the pandemic. Ader told local news agency MTI that he chose the Chinese product that was immediately available, instead of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, for which he would have to wait several months. Meanwhile, in a short message broadcast on Hungarian public television M1, Ader called on all Hungarians to register for vaccination as soon as possible. “Anyone who has the chance to get the first vaccine and then the second with any product approved by the Hungarian authorities and Hungarian experts should do so,” Ader said. “Let us trust our doctors, let us trust our healthcare system,” Ader said, adding that he hoped the Hungarians would soon leave the pandemic behind. With the availability of vaccines from five manufacturers, namely China’s Sinopharm, Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Russia’s Sputnik V, Hungary, the first European Union (EU) member state to purchase and authorize the use of Chinese vaccines, began administering Sinopharm vaccines. on Wednesday Calling the first day of Chinese vaccine injection “a very important day”, Prime Minister Viktor Orban stressed that vaccines purchased from the EU were arriving slower than expected and that Hungary would be in “big trouble” without Chinese vaccines. and Russian. The Hungarian government is stepping up its vaccination program with Russian and Chinese vaccines, as the third wave of the pandemic has brought infections and daily deaths to the country at the level of mid-December last year. Hungary on Saturday recorded 4,948 new cases and another 107 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total national number to 424,130 and the death toll to 14,902, according to official data. So far, 319,691 people have been cured. Currently, 5,282 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 482 on a ventilator, figures from the government coronavirus information website showed. As of Saturday, 563,601 people had received at least one first shot of the vaccine, while 244,407 had received two strokes, according to the website. According to a report Friday by local media Daily Metropol, the Hungarians were lining up to take the Chinese blow. Hungary aims to inoculate all 2.6 million people registered for the vaccine by Easter, and Prime Minister Orban aims to vaccinate another one million by May. Following the arrival of the first batch of Chinese vaccines, Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday that another batch would arrive in Hungary in March. With the help of Russian and Chinese vaccines, Hungary would become the EU member with the highest number of vaccinated citizens, Orban said.

