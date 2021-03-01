Philippines launches virus vaccinations amid supply problems





At the Philippine General Hospital of Manila, the director of the hospital, Dr. Gerardo Legaspi, was initially inoculated by a nurse at a television event and was attended by Cabinet and Department of Health officials. Lets get vaccinated, let’s save lives every day. We need to move forward, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said in a speech at the hospital, adding that he would be vaccinated in about a week after health workers were immunized. The Philippines was among the last Southeast Asian countries to receive the first group of vaccines due to birth delays although it has reported more than 576,000 infections, including 12,318 deaths, the second highest total in Southeast Asia after Indonesia. Quarantine blockades and restrictions have turned the Manila economy into one of the worst recessions in the region and has caused unemployment and famine. Our economy is really weak, because the sooner these vaccinations gain speed, the better, Duterte said at a news conference late Sunday after witnessing the distribution of the Chinese donated vaccine at an air base in the capital. Duterte said he was thinking of further easing quarantine restrictions in the capital and elsewhere once the vaccination campaign gained momentum. With only 600,000 doses available for about 300,000 people to take two doses each, Monday immunizations were billed as symbolic. In addition to the vaccine donated by Chinas from Sinovac Biotech Ltd., the government has separately ordered 25 million doses from the China-based company but no fixed delivery date has been set. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the delivery of the 525,600 initial doses of the AstraZenecas vaccine that was originally scheduled for Monday will be delayed by a week due to supply problems. China’s donation is a fraction of the at least 148 million doses the government has negotiated to secure from Western and Asian companies to vaccinate some 70 million Filipinos for free in a massive campaign financed by foreign and domestic loans. The bulk of shipments are expected to arrive later this year amid global squabbles over COVID-19 vaccines. The Duterte administration has been criticized for lagging behind most other Southeast Asian countries in providing vaccines, but the president has said rich western countries have dropped massive doses on their citizens, leaving poor countries to crash for the most part. other. In addition to supply problems, there have been concerns about vaccine safety, mainly due to a dengue vaccine scare that pushed the Duterte administration to stop a mass immunization machine in 2017. There have also been concerns among health workers. about the Sinovac vaccine due to its lower rate of efficacy compared to others developed in the West and Russia. Carlito Galvez Jr., who is leading the government’s efforts to secure the vaccines, said Duterte saw several polls showing low public confidence in the Sinovac vaccine and ordered that he and other senior officials be inoculated with it. At the Philippine General Hospital, where he was inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine, Galvez said Filipinos could not return to normal life and the economy would not be able to recover if people refused to be immunized and preferred the western vaccines that would come. later in the year We should not expect the so-called best vaccine. There is no better vaccine because the best vaccines are the ones that are effective and efficient and come early, Galvez said in a speech at the hospital. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

