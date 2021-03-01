The rare bee is found after almost 100 years





Endemic species of Australian bees, Pharohylaeus lactiferus (Colletidae: Hylaeinae), last recorded in 1923 in Queensland. Photo by James Dorey

A widespread field search for a rare native Australian bee, which has not been recorded for nearly a century, has revealed that it has been there all along. However, scientists warned he was probably under increasing pressure to survive. Only six individual bees were ever found, and the latest published record of this endemic Australian bee species, Pharohylaeus lactiferus (Colletidae: Hylaeinae), was in Queensland in 1923. “This is troubling because it is the only Australian species in the genus Pharohylaeus and nothing was known about its biology,” Flinders University Biology PhD candidate James Dorey said in a new paper in Journal of Hymenoptera Research. The hunt began after other bee experts Olivia Davies and Dr Tobias Smith raised the possibility of the species becoming extinct, based on the lack of any last sighting. The “rediscovery” followed a vast sampling of 225 generals and 20 target locations throughout New South Wales and Queensland. Along with additional records of bees and vegetation from the Atlas of Living Australia (which lists 500 bee species in NSW and 657 in Queensland) Flinders researchers sought to estimate the latest levels of true diversity. However, researchers warned that habitat loss and deforestation in Australia, along with wildfires and climate change, are likely to exert extinction pressure on this and other invertebrate species. Three populations of P. lactiferous were found taking bees visiting their favorite plant species along most of the east Australian coast, suggesting population isolation, “Dorey said. Highly fragmented habitat and potential host specialization may explain the rarity of P. lactiferus, the researchers found. Similar articles Australia had already cleared more than 40 per cent of its forests and forest lands since European colonization, leaving most of it fragmented and degraded (Bradshaw 2012) “My geographical analyzes used to explore habitat destruction in the Wetland Tropics in the Wet Tropics and Mackay Central Coast show the sensitivity of Queensland rainforests and P. lactiferus populations on fires, especially in the context of a fragmented landscape, “Dorey said. The study also warned that the species were even more vulnerable as they appeared to favor specific flower specimens and were found only near tropical or subtropical forests of a single vegetation type. “The collections show the possible specialization of flowers and habitats with specimens visiting only firewood, stenocarpus slnuatus (Proteaceae), and Illawarra flame trees, Brachychiton acerifolius (Malvaceae), to the exclusion of other available flower sources. “ Known populations of P. lactiferus remain rare and vulnerable to habitat destruction (e.g. from altered land use or events such as fires), the paper concludes. “Future research should aim to increase our understanding of the biology, ecology and genetics of the population. P. lactiferus“ “If we want to understand and protect these wonderful Australian species, we really need to step up biomonitoring and conservation efforts, along with funding for museum curation and digitization of their collections and other initiatives,” Dorey said. . New newspaper, “Missing for almost 100 years: rare and potentially endangered bee, Pharohylaeus lactiferus (Hymenoptera, Colletidae)by JB Dorey is published in The Journal of Hymenoptera Research.

