The Sports Media World Reacts to Mike Greenberg News





Mike Greenberg is clearly very well thought out within ESPN and this was reaffirmed once again this week. According to numerous reports, Greenberg has been listed as the new host of the NFL Project at ESPN. Greenberg, who hosts ESPN’s morning show, Cohu!, along with an afternoon radio show, will now host one of the largest properties the network has. Mike Greenberg will host the NFL draft for ESPN, The Post has learned. History in a bit. – Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 25, 2021 The reaction to Mike Greenberg’s news is a bit mixed. The old ESPN host is just as professional and polite as they come. Greenberg will certainly do a pretty good job awaiting the NFL Draft. However, there are some who think ESPN would have been better off going with a more NFL-focused host. Laura Rutledge, for example, waits NFL Direct on ESPN during the week. Trey Wingo had previously held the position, but he was not signed by ESPN. Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) will host this year ‘s NFL Draft on ESPN, for @AndrewMarchand. Trey Wingo had held this position for the past four years but was left vacant by the company late last year. The draft is currently scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio. – NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 25, 2021 The gruesome announcement was particularly critical of ESPN’s decision to go with Greenberg, joking that it would be a boost for the NFL Network. “In my opinion, choosing him over someone who is actively looking forward to NFL studio coverage is to the detriment of viewers. “Instead of giving those watching the NFL Draft on your network an authoritative, thoughtful host, you are giving them an over-exposed, lukewarm trader who can lead viewers to other networks.” The terrible announcement wrote. In a big push to cover the NFL Network, ESPN reportedly puts Mike Greenberg on the board as the new host of the NFL Draft https://t.co/n9VE8wiw8s pic.twitter.com/fvdsyDpNEN – Terrible announcement (@awfulannouncing) February 25, 2021 Perhaps you can expect more decisions like this from ESPN moving forward, however. Clearly clear that networking is everything in Greenberg and Stephen A. Smith.







